Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt


Girl Smarts Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 35-year-old actress recalled heading to the set of her first movie post-baby, Ocean’s 8 (just released this weekend).

  • Published:
Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt play

Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt

(GETTY IMAGESJAMIE MCCARTHY / STAF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Anne Hathaway just got the world's biggest ego boost from none other than Rihanna. (Cue all the jealous emotions.)

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 35-year-old actress recalled heading to the set of her first movie post-baby, Ocean’s 8 (just released this weekend).

"I’ve really come to terms with the pressure to look a certain way as an actress, and I don’t beat myself up about that stuff anymore, but after I had my son the weight was really slow to come off," Anne told Ellen. "So I was a different size than I normally am."

Luckily, as soon as she walked on set, she was basically barraged with compliments from the most badass group of women in Hollywood. (NBD, right?)

Sandra Bullock said, "Looking good mama."

Cate Blanchett followed this with, "Nice jeans, Hathaway."

And then Rihanna brought it home with this: “Damn, girl, you got an ass!”

Naturally, Anne said this made her totally fan-girl out, like, "Really?!" To which Rihanna responded, “You got an ass like me!”

I mean, who doesn’t want to hear they have a bootay like RiRi?!

Watch the full interview here:

 

Unfortunately, Anne's been battling fat-shamers for awhile now. She recently took to Instagram to highlight her new strength routine, writing, “I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well," she wrote. "To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you.” Get 'em, Anne.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Sex & Relationships: Is anal sex safe? Sex & Relationships Is anal sex safe?
Girl Smarts: Kim Kardashian barely does any cardio, according to her trainer Girl Smarts Kim Kardashian barely does any cardio, according to her trainer
Girl Smarts: Starbucks' keto-friendly pink drink sounds awesome and disgusting at the same time Girl Smarts Starbucks' keto-friendly pink drink sounds awesome and disgusting at the same time
Fitness: What is the 100 pushups challenge and should you try it? Fitness What is the 100 pushups challenge and should you try it?
Healthy Sex: Gonorrhea 101: Everything you need to know about the STI Healthy Sex Gonorrhea 101: Everything you need to know about the STI
Girl Smarts: 6 keto rules to follow even if you're not actually keto Girl Smarts 6 keto rules to follow even if you're not actually keto

Recommended Videos

Girl Smarts: Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt Girl Smarts Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt
Odd Enough: This doctor spotted a woman’s cancerous neck lump while watching HGTV Odd Enough This doctor spotted a woman’s cancerous neck lump while watching HGTV
Women's Health: 5 Foods To Eat When You Have Menstrual Cramps Women's Health 5 Foods To Eat When You Have Menstrual Cramps



Top Articles

1 Healthy Sex Gonorrhea 101: Everything you need to know about the STIbullet
2 Odd Enough Antifungal resistance is getting worse — And it could make...bullet
3 Fitness What is the 100 pushups challenge and should you try it?bullet
4 Girl Smarts 6 keto rules to follow even if you're not actually ketobullet
5 Odd Enough This 9-months-pregnant model just shared a naked...bullet
6 Sex & Relationships 15 women share which sex positions they...bullet
7 Girl Smarts 5 serious health conditions that can be passed...bullet
8 Girl Smarts Is popcorn actually healthy or what?bullet
9 Odd Enough 'I had 2 abortions — but the hardest part was...bullet
10 Abortion 'I had one at 23 weeks—this is what it was like'bullet

Womens Health

9 heart disease facts every woman needs to know
Girl Smarts 9 heart disease facts every woman needs to know
This doctor spotted a woman’s cancerous neck lump while watching HGTV
Odd Enough This doctor spotted a woman’s cancerous neck lump while watching HGTV
‘I’m the woman whose terminal breast cancer went into remission after immunotherapy’
Girl Smarts ‘I’m the woman whose terminal breast cancer went into remission after immunotherapy’
What is the keto flu and why does it make me feel horrible?
Girl Smarts What is the keto flu and why does it make me feel horrible?