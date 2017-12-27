Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Scary Stats :  The number of people who report fungal infections after visiting nail salons will make you want to cry


Scary Stats The number of people who report fungal infections after visiting nail salons will make you want to cry

Tools that are poorly cleaned or re-used can put people at risk of developing contact dermatitis.

  • Published:
nail salon fungus and skin infection study play

nail salon fungus and skin infection study

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You visit a nail salon to get great-looking digits and a little relaxation in the process. But new research has found you might pick up something else while you’re there: a fungal infection.

That’s the major takeaway from a new study published in the Journal of Chemical Health and Safety. For the study, researchers from Rutgers University surveyed 90 people who went to hair and nail salons in New Jersey and asked them about their experiences with respiratory, fungal, and skin infection symptoms after they visited a salon. They also asked clients about how aware they were of potential chemical and biological hazards at salons.

Here’s what they found: 52 percent of the study participants had dermal (i.e. skin rashes or nail issues) or fungal infection symptoms, and they were the most common among people who had been to a salon three times in the past year. On the flip side, nail salon clients who reported fewer than three visits per year were more likely to have experienced respiratory symptoms after a visit, which researchers say made them less likely to go back.

Tools that are poorly cleaned or re-used can put people at risk of developing contact dermatitis (a skin rash), as well as being exposed to bacteria, fungus, viruses, and even hepatitis B and C, the researchers point out. Not only that, people can be exposed to UV light, get a respiratory infection from bad air circulation, and have allergic reactions to products that contain formaldehyde, among other chemicals.

Before you panic and swear off your manis forever, know this: The studies are based on initial findings and had a pretty small sample size, says study co-author Derek G. Shendell, an associate professor in the Department of Environmental & Occupational Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health. Ultimately, it’s tough to make big conclusions from them. For example, it could be that people who suffer from nail infections are more likely to visit nail salons than those who don’t. It’s also hard to say if this link exists in all nail salons based on their findings from just a few shops in one state.

If you’re worried about cleanliness at your nail salon (fair), study co-author Judith Graber, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the School of Public Health at Rutgers University, recommends checking out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on fungal nail infections. She specifically cites this part: "When visiting a nail salon, choose a salon that is clean and licensed by your state's cosmetology board. Make sure the salon sterilizes its instruments (nail clippers, scissors, etc.) after each use, or, you can bring your own."

And, of course, if you don’t feel like the salon you visited is as clean as it could be, find another one.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: This woman's disturbing skin-cancer selfie went viral and the impact was huge Odd Enough This woman's disturbing skin-cancer selfie went viral and the impact was huge
Odd Enough: This model lost a leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome—And now she might lose the other Odd Enough This model lost a leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome—And now she might lose the other
Health Tips: California just issued a warning about cell-phone radiation—How worried should you be? Health Tips California just issued a warning about cell-phone radiation—How worried should you be?
Weight Loss: Does the military diet work? Weight Loss Does the military diet work?
Girl Smarts: Why some female celebrities are furious with Matt Damon right now Girl Smarts Why some female celebrities are furious with Matt Damon right now
Odd Enough: Does it really matter what kind of eggs you buy? Odd Enough Does it really matter what kind of eggs you buy?

Recommended Videos

Father and daughter pole dancing duo Father and daughter pole dancing duo
Season 2 Official Trailer | Mama June: From Not to Hot | WE tv Season 2 Official Trailer | Mama June: From Not to Hot | WE tv
Fertility: Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast



Top Articles

1 Health Tips California just issued a warning about cell-phone...bullet
2 Weight Loss Does the military diet work?bullet
3 Odd Enough Does it really matter what kind of eggs you buy?bullet
4 Lady Smarts 3 ways to minimize stubborn face fatbullet
5 Lady Smarts 6 things you might not understand about your vaginabullet
6 Fitness and Weight Loss Can cold showers really help you lose...bullet
7 Scary Stats The number of people who report fungal...bullet
8 Fitness and Weight Loss The ketogenic diet might burn 10...bullet
9 Girl Smarts These Mocktails are so good, you won't be...bullet
10 Odd Enough This model lost a leg to Toxic Shock...bullet

Related Articles

Health Tips Should you see a Doctor for that sharp stomach pain?
Odd Enough This model lost a leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome—And now she might lose the other
Odd Enough This woman is drowning in her own poop thanks to a terrifying medical error
Health Tips Do you really need to stop drinking on antibiotics?
Girl Smarts How much vaginal discharge is normal?
Lady Smarts 6 things you might not understand about your vagina
Relationships and Sex This is why your partner is such a pain in the ass when he's sick
Odd Enough This 20-year-old mother just died after being diagnosed with the flu

Top Videos

1 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
2 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
3 People Tell Us About The First Time They Masturbated - Keep It 100bullet
4 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
5 Father and daughter pole dancing duobullet
6 Postpartum 7 ways Ghanaians can get into shape after that baby...bullet
7 Miley Cyrus Closes The Tonight Show with "The Climb"bullet
8 Women's Health Magazine NAKED ISSUE | ANNA VICTORIAbullet
9 Jogger Dubbed 'The Mad Pooper' Wanted for Defecating in...bullet
10 *SATISFYING* Ingrown Toenail Removalbullet

Womens Health

City with most cheaters
Relationships and Sex This is the city with the fastest growing population of cheaters
Low male libido
Relationships and Sex This might be why your guy hasn't wanted to have sex recently
Foot elevated pushup vs decline pushup
Fitness and Weight Loss This pushup variation will give you better results—and a bigger calorie burn
Apple cider vinegar weight loss
Fitness and Weight Loss Q&A: Can apple cider vinegar really help you lose weight?