news

The two are featured together in a Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl spot this year.

Shalane Flanagan reached peak girl-crush status when she won the New York City Marathon last November, becoming the first American woman in 40 years—yes, 40!—to win the race.

So it's only fitting that she's now appearing alongside everyone's favorite dude-crush, Chris Pratt, in a Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl commercial. Get a first look at the fun spot:

Before the commercial was released publicly, Shalane spoke with WomensHealthMag.com about what it was like being at the shoot, which happened about a month before the big game.

"There were a lot of takes," Shalane says. "We were kind of lip syncing the entire song as we were running down the road. There were about 100 extras—and Chris Pratt and me."

While Shalane isn't sure exactly how many miles she ended up logging during all the takes, she says it was a "good distance."

"Thankfully for me with my training, it wasn’t much effort—but it was fun to see Chris Pratt out of his element with running," she says.

Find out why Shalane says Chris was so out of his element—as well as what she has her sights on next.

What Chris Pratt was like on set: He’s just as cute and nice as he appears in movies and on TV. Very funny guy. He's also very fit—he’s very muscular. He definitely doesn't have a runner’s build, which we were joking about because he was sweating profusely, whereas I was cold.

He’s fit, super-fit, but definitely not a runner. But he was having a lot of fun and was all smiles—very much into what he was doing. I could tell was very excited to be a part of it.

Whether she thinks she and Chris Pratt will run together again: I would love to, but I think he has a bad knee so I’d have to get him to fix his knee first.

I could tell he was kind of protecting his knee toward the end, and he said he had a bad knee. So maybe we could find a happy compromise, like a bike ride.

The significance of her New York City Marathon win in November: Hopefully it inspires that next generation of women to set goals that feel totally audacious but at the time can be done if you just prepare and believe in yourself.

I think self-belief is huge. That will to prepare on any given day—anything is possible if you go in with that mentality.

Her best tip for achieving "audacious" goals: Make sure you have a good group of people around you who are supportive of your goal and hold you accountable.

I feel like over the course of my career I’ve been surrounding myself with incredible coaches, sponsors, and other women I get to train with.

It elevates my ability to dig deep and work hard because I know so many people have invested in my goals and the outcomes of them. I think the biggest thing is just finding that team of people.

What she wants everyone thinking of running a marathon to know: The marathon can be overwhelming and daunting at first, especially the training, but I think the greatest component is that you’re basically finding out that you’re capable of much more.

I think we set a lot of limits on ourselves, but the marathon really pushes you past that comfort zone. I find once you complete a marathon, it’s life-changing.

On supporting other women and competing with them at the same time: I am innately a very competitive person. I think that's what makes all great athletes good, is just that desire to push themselves and to find out their boundaries and enjoy that competitive fire and nature. That just is there, it’s part of me.

But I do realize that to get to the top and where I want to go, I find that I enjoy the process of working and celebrating with other people.

So why not foster and nurture an environment where we’re all pushing each other?

It’s easy to think that you’re working hard alone, but you don’t really know if you are until you’re surrounded by other people. My running is really elevated by that camaraderie and pushing each other forward.

Combat running pain with these 3 exercises:

Her next big goal: My eyes are locked in on trying to run the Boston Marathon this spring ... An American woman hasn’t won that in 30 years. That’s another drought that’s about to be broken, whether it’s by me or another American.

What she'll be doing this Super Bowl Sunday: Watching my Patriots hopefully win another Super Bowl title, as well as toasting a Michelob ULTRA beer while I watch myself in a commercial.