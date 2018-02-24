Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Should you pee before or after sex? An expert explains


Girl Smarts Should you pee before or after sex? An expert explains once and for all

Basic intuition, meanwhile, says we should probably pee before, if we don't want to be uncomfortable and distracted.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Should you pee before or after sex play

Should you pee before or after sex

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sexual folklore says that vagina-havers must dutifully pee after sex, if they want to avoid urinary tract infections.

Basic intuition, meanwhile, says we should probably pee before, if we don't want to be uncomfortable and distracted.

But Mother Nature calls when she calls. And if we were able to have more control over timing, things like long car trips and airplane window seats would likely be less inconvenient, bladder-straining experiences. Yet here we are.

Either way, most of the chatter surrounding bathroom trips before or after sex revolves around preventing UTIs, which result when foreign bacteria enter into the urethra and move up the urinary tract to the bladder and/or kidneys.

READ ALSO: 10 things about sex you should never apologise for

Penetrative sex can potentially cause the penis to push bacteria into the urethra, hence the concern. What's more, according to one 2017 study out of the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, a particular strain of vaginal bacteria—Gardnerella vaginalis—could produce recurrent UTIs by cueing dormant E.coli from infections past, to start multiplying again (yikes).

Enter: The notorious bathroom trip. Going pee washes out the urinary tract, clearing away some of that bacteria before it can reach the bladder and proliferate like crazy, thereby helping some women avoid UTIs. For this reason, you've probably been hitting the toilet pre- and post-coital throughout your sexual history. But is it actually essential?

According to Sarah Horvath, M.D., a gynecologist in Philadelphia, it's probably not medically necessary for you to pee directly before sex. What's more, Horvath tells Women's Health that most women don't need to stress too much about peeing after sex, either, unless they're prone to UTIs.

READ ALSO: Lenny and the randy bookstore lady [Part 9]

But frequent UTI-sufferers should make even more of a point to adopt good sexual health practices: Make sure your partner is clean (both in terms of STIs and hygeine), wash your hands frequently, and wear condoms with new partners. You should also stay hydrated— this keeps fluids moving through your urinary tract and helps flush out bacteria, Horvath says.

Watch a hot doctor explain whether you have to treat a yeast infection:

(Get the latest health, weight loss, fitness, and sex intel delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for our "Daily Dose" newsletter.)

Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., a clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at Yale University, agrees. "Although I always encourage my patients to [pee] before and after sex, there really isn't ton of scientific data to support the habits," she tells Women's Health. "I do encourage all of my patients to stay well hydrated, and to [pee] frequently."

READ ALSO: 10 reasons why men should be having sex right now

If you get UTIs often, Minkin recommends checking in with a health care provider, and incorporating cranberry juice into your daily diet. Or, if that's too much sugar, try cranberry extract pills, which are available at health stores. "Cranberry keeps the bacteria from sticking to the walls of the bladder and setting up shop there," she says.

"But what if I just don't have to go?" you may wonder, or, "Must I immediately ruin the post-coital moment by hurtling out of bed to empty my bladder?" According to Horvath, there's no rush: Just go to the bathroom the next time you feel the need. Holding in urine can up your odds of developing a UTI or bladder infection. So even if it dampens the romance, if you gotta go, go.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Girl Smarts: This shocking news might make you question the supplements you've been taking Girl Smarts This shocking news might make you question the supplements you've been taking
Girl Smarts: Considering the HCG diet? Here's what you need to know Girl Smarts Considering the HCG diet? Here's what you need to know
Fitness: You'll be seeing more body types in our workout stories — here's why Fitness You'll be seeing more body types in our workout stories — here's why
Fitness: 'How I went from a life of partying to becoming a crossfit coach' Fitness 'How I went from a life of partying to becoming a crossfit coach'
Fitness: ​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay! Fitness ​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay!
Odd Enough: Apparently Dax Shepard once had to suck milk from Kristen Bell's breast Odd Enough Apparently Dax Shepard once had to suck milk from Kristen Bell's breast

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: 7 Ways To Keep Breast Cancer Out Of Your Future Lifestyle 7 Ways To Keep Breast Cancer Out Of Your Future
Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait! Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!
To Our Daughter To Our Daughter



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts This simple trick might help you lose 10 pounds without...bullet
2 Girl Smarts 7 stroke symptoms you should never ignorebullet
3 Fitness This deadlift variation will sculpt your butt like whoabullet
4 Fitness This elite trainer just shared the secret to her chiseled absbullet
5 Girl Smarts This is why your feet are itching like crazy right nowbullet
6 Girl Smarts Should you pee before or after sex? An expert...bullet
7 Fitness 'How I went from a life of partying to becoming a...bullet
8 Odd Enough Apparently Dax Shepard once had to suck milk...bullet
9 Girl Smarts People are freaking out over Anna Victoria's...bullet
10 Girl Smarts Considering the HCG diet? Here's what you...bullet

Related Articles

Sex & Relationships Asa Akira takes us behind the scenes at the Oscars for porn
Lifestyle 5 things to never do before or after sex
Relationships and Sex I got a shot in my dick for stronger erections, and I have zero regrets
Tech All the women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault

Top Videos

1 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
2 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet

Womens Health

cute bear air sensor
Odd Enough Is the air you're breathing really safe? This teddy bear can help you tell
Linda Crider breast cancer story
Girl Smarts 'How I told my kids about my breast cancer'
hand over mouth
Girl Smarts Is it a cold sore or a pimple? Here's how to tell
Man ruptures throat holding in sneeze
Odd Enough This man held in a sneeze and it ruptured his throat