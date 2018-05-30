The best responses to Roseanne Barr's absurd ambien excuse

news

Some of the actual side effects of Ambien are daytime drowsiness, memory loss, anxiety, and muscle weakness.

What is most definitely not a side effect - as the sleep aid's pharmaceutical manufacturer wants to make very clear - is racism.

The reason a major pharmaceutical company had to make this distinction in the year of our lord 2018 is because of Roseanne Barr - who lost both her ABC sitcom and her agency after posting a racist tweet about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett - blamed the since-deleted message on "ambien tweeting."

It is... a whole dang mess. Luckily, history has shown that one of the side effects of saying some truly dumb, dangerous nonsense on the Internet is getting dragged, immediately and without mercy, by social media.

The dragging commenced with, of all things, Dictionary.com, proving that the only thing more brutal than being called out by a pharmaceutical company is getting owned by the damn dictionary.

Notable names started chiming in - both mocking Barr's excuse and coming to the defense of Ambien - including Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick and ABC's super-showrunner Shonda Rhimes.

Comedian Ron Funches just hoped beloved national treasure Betty White stays far away from any medication that might make you racist overnight, and we support him in that.

Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn rightfully pointed out that Ambien does, in fact, come with side effects. "I once spent 2 hours on Periscope while in Bogota, Colombia at 3 a.m. answering fans’ questions about the most intimate details of my sex life," he wrote. "I have since quit Ambien."

For her part, Barr - who claimed she was quitting Twitter before returning to tweet about Ambien late Tuesday night - doubled back on her comments. "i blamed myself. not ambien, stop lying," she wrote.

A full list of possible side effects from taking Ambien, both serious and non-life-threatening, can be found here. No, it won't make you constipated, but using prescription medication should never be taken lightly.