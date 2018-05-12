Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Dear haters: the 'six-pack mom' is not going to cover up any time soon


Girl Smarts Dear haters: The 'six-pack mom' is not going to cover up any time soon

First, she worked out "too much" during her pregnancy. Then, she dared to wear underwear eight weeks postpartum. And now, she *gasp* shows off her own body on her own Instagram account.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dear haters: the 'six-pack mom' is not going to cover up any time soon play

Dear haters: the 'six-pack mom' is not going to cover up any time soon

(GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Model and fit mom-of-two Sarah Stage (a.k.a. "Six-Pack Mom") apparently can't do anything right, according to the Internet.

First, she worked out "too much" during her pregnancy. Then, she dared to wear underwear eight weeks postpartum. And now, she *gasp* shows off her own body on her own Instagram account.

As always, Sarah fired back with a to-the-point Instagram post on Thursday. "So funny when I read comments like 'You’re a mom, cover up,'" she wrote in the caption, next to a photo of her casually lounging in a white bra and panties.

"Being a mom doesn’t take away from our sexiness. If anything, it adds to it because confidence and self love is everything!" she concluded.

So funny when i read comments like “You’re a mom, cover up”  being a mom doesn’t take away from our sexiness. If anything, it adds to it because confidence and self love is everything ! Comment a if you agree

A post shared by MY FITNESS E BOOK AVAIL NOW (@sarahstage) on May 10, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Even if you’re a mom and find it totally unrelatable to want to post naked or lingerie shots of yourself in public (something I’m definitely not in a rush to do) or find it jaw-dropping that she can look this good after giving birth when you’re still sporting your maternity jeans (ahem, me again), you’ve got to give her props because, hello, she looks great.

And the calls for her to "cover up" as a mom seem especially ridiculous. Just because a woman is a mother doesn't mean she's no longer a sexual being, or should behave in a certain way. As one commenter wisely put it: "That’s like telling David Beckham to cover up bc he’s a dad."

Also, let’s get honest for a minute about what Sarah does for a living. She sells fitness and nutrition guides and resistance bands. Her body is her business, in more ways than one. If she walked around in oversized sweats, no one would be interested.

Then of course, she’s no doubt genetically blessed. Her body is not your body (it's certainly not mine!), and that’s okay.

You do, you, Sarah. The rest of us new moms will take our equally sexy dimpled rears and be on our way.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Girl Smarts: Depression is rapidly on the rise, so you're definitely not alone Girl Smarts Depression is rapidly on the rise, so you're definitely not alone
Odd Enough: Teens are burning themselves with the 'deodorant challenge' and OMG why?! Odd Enough Teens are burning themselves with the 'deodorant challenge' and OMG why?!
Sex & Relationships: 6 sex positions that make doing it in the shower fun — Not treacherous Sex & Relationships 6 sex positions that make doing it in the shower fun — Not treacherous
Girl Smarts: 'Cancer scared me into treating my body better — And I lost almost 150 pounds in the process' Girl Smarts 'Cancer scared me into treating my body better — And I lost almost 150 pounds in the process'
Girl Smarts: ‘I was living an awesome life — but I had no purpose’ Girl Smarts ‘I was living an awesome life — but I had no purpose’
Sex & Relationships: What your recurring sexuality fantasy really says about you Sex & Relationships What your recurring sexuality fantasy really says about you

Recommended Videos

Women's Health: 5 Foods To Eat When You Have Menstrual Cramps Women's Health 5 Foods To Eat When You Have Menstrual Cramps
Women's Health: Urinating Before Sex Causes Urinary Tract Infection Women's Health Urinating Before Sex Causes Urinary Tract Infection
Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait! Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!



Top Articles

1 For Women Why you’re so intensely horny on your periodbullet
2 Odd Enough Carrie Underwood shared more details about the 'freak...bullet
3 Girl Smarts Preventeza is the latest form of emergency contraception...bullet
4 Sex & Relationships What your recurring sexuality fantasy really...bullet
5 Girl Smarts ‘I was living an awesome life — but I had no purpose’bullet
6 Girl Smarts 'Cancer scared me into treating my body better —...bullet
7 Fitness Burn tons of fat without doing a million burpees —...bullet
8 Sex & Relationships 6 sex positions that make doing it in...bullet
9 Girl Smarts Dear haters: The 'six-pack mom' is not going...bullet
10 Odd Enough Teens are burning themselves with the...bullet

Related Articles

Tech The 25 worst superhero movies of all time, ranked from bad to unwatchable
Entertainment Hashtag open house
Entertainment At the Olympics, motherhood skis away with a gold and a bronze
Fitness How this man got sober, lost 190 pounds, and turned his life around
Entertainment Adam Rippon on quiet starvation in men's figure skating
Finance The surprisingly frugal habits of 9 billionaires
Odd Enough This model just posted a bikini selfie 8 weeks after giving birth — and the Internet is freaking out
Tech The 50 most innovative CMOs in the world in 2017
Fitness and Weight Loss The internet is freaking out over this mom's six-pack pregnancy abs—again
Tech 10 teens across America reveal what their lives are like and what they think about the country

Top Videos

1 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
2 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet

Womens Health

‘I cut out dairy and gluten and it completely changed my life’
Girl Smarts ‘I cut out dairy and gluten and it completely changed my life’
Singer FKA Twigs shared she had six uterine fibroid tumors removed in December
Odd Enough Singer FKA twigs just revealed she had 6 fibroid tumors surgically removed
genetic conditions
Girl Smarts 5 serious health conditions that can be passed down through your genes
V-ups vs Situps
Fitness What's better for sculpting serious abs: v-ups or situps?