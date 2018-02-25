'this is the one sports bra that's flattering for my boobs

Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

(Blame it on genetics, hormones, and weight loss/gain.) As such, I've experimented with a looot of sports bras, and most have been just okay.

My boobs have been just about every size you can imagine. After having breast-reduction surgery in 2011 to shrink my 34G/H chest into something more manageable for my 54 frame, I've flip-flopped between everything from a C to a DDD.

 (Blame it on genetics, hormones, and weight loss/gain.) As such, I've experimented with a looot of sports bras, and most have been just okay.

While my girls are much perkier than they used to be and can pull off less serious bras (I no longer need underwire for running, thank goodness), finding the perfect piece has been harder than my surgeon ever suggested it would be.

There are three major things I look for in a sports bra: support (for my current DDs, which are quite dense and annoyingly like to bounce), comfort (meaning zero chafing spots, no restrictive waistband), and shape (as in, no uniboob, overly padded, or pancake effect). For whatever reason, I often find a bra that hits on number one and two but misses on that last point. Which is a huge bit for me'why should I have gone through the pain, scarring, and six-month recovery of reduction surgery and not love the shape of my chest even when I'm working out, which is such a big part of my life?

That's precisely why, when I found the Brooks Running UpLift Crossback bra, I scooped up five of them. On the Brooks site, the bra is labeled as medium-impact for C-D cupped women, but it's so much more than that. Without too much structure, the bra keeps my breasts in place so seamlessly that I completely forget about my chest as I run (the ultimate goal!).

Unlike most big-boobed bras I've tried, the UpLift also has a lower neckline and *gentle* molding that makes your boobs look like actual boobs instead of squished scones. The fabric is soft and not itchy (something I've noticed in several compressive bras), and the straps aren't so thick that they look hideous under a tank. The straps also cross in the back so you can wear a racerback top and not feel like a walking fashion faux pas.

The best part is, the Brooks Running UpLift Crossback bra is such a hot seller, they're constantly updating it in fresh colors. Which means you can pretty much always find a shade or two on sale. But even if not, $44 isn't a bad price to pay for a bra that makes you look as good as you feel, at any size of the alphabet.

