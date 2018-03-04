news

Whether you’re an exercise newbie or longtime fitness fiend, working out while you’re traveling can be challenging.

You’re out of your usual element and regiment, your schedule is totally wonky, and if you’re on a relaxing vacation, it's likely your motivation to break a sweat has chilled out, too.

But if you want to keep your mind and body feeling consistently healthy—and avoid that post-vacation slump—squeezing in a sweat sesh or two while traveling is absolutely worthwhile.

Depending on where you’re visiting—whether it’s for work, family, or fun—there may be some limitations when it comes to a physical gym, viable running routes, or your go-to fitness studios. To combat these obstacles, simply crank out a bodyweight workout wherever you are. At least, that’s what Women’s Health’s Jen Ator does when she’s on the road. Here, she’s put together a great full-body workout to do while traveling, featured in her book Women’s Health’s Fitness Fix.

Follow along with the video, or check out detailed descriptions of each move below. All you need is your body and a bit of floor space, and you’re in for a convenient heart-pumping routine.

Alternating Lateral Lunge

How to: From a standing position, step out to the left with your left leg; bend your knee and sit back to lower into a side lunge. Press through the left foot to return to start. That's one rep. Repeat on the other side and continue alternating for 15 reps on each leg.

Wide-Grip Pushup

How to: Get into a plank position, but with your hands positioned slightly wider than shoulder distance apart.Lower your body down until your elbows are bent at a 90 degree angle. Push your body back up. That's one rep, complete 15.

Narrow-Grip Isometric Pushup

How to: Get in plank position with hands directly underneath your shoulders. Lower your chest until it's six inches from the floor. Hold for 40 seconds.

Reverse Lunge

How to: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, hands on your hips, chest up, and shoulders back. Keeping your upper body still and core tight, take a large step back with your right foot, then bend both knees to lower into a lunge. Press through your left heel to return to standing. Repeat on the other side. Do 15 reps per leg.

Marching Glute Bridge

How to: Lie faceup on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Raise your hips so your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Lift one knee to your chest. Lower back to the start, and lift your other knee to your chest. Continue alternating back and forth for 40 seconds.

Plank

How to: Start to get in a pushup position, but bend your elbows and rest your weight on your forearms instead of on your hands. Your body should form a straight line from your shoulders to your ankles. Brace your core by contracting your abs as if you were about to be punched in the gut. Hold for 40 seconds.

Inchworm

How to: Stand tall with your legs straight and bend over and touch the floor. Keeping your legs straight, walk you hands forward. Take tiny steps to walk your feet back to your hands. Repeat for 40 seconds.