This woman is documenting her anorexia recovery with selfies

Her body-positive pics are meant to inspire others struggling with the disease.

Two years ago, Connie Inglis, then 20, was in the hospital battling anorexia. She weighed as much as the average 5-year-old, according to the BBC. Connie says she's struggled with anorexia since she was 10 and has been hospitalized three times.

But today, the 22-year-old has made a ton of progress she's at a healthy weight and is studying art in college. As she fights to stay happy and healthy, Connie is documenting her recovery with a slew of super-honest posts on Instagram.

Connie says that at her lowest point she had to use a wheelchair and she was given weeks to live. I didn't really care about living or dying, I didn't mind, she says. I just wanted to lose all the weight. It had got to the point where being in hospital wasn't good enough, the only thing that would have been good enough was if my heart had stopped That's the only thing that would have satisfied my anorexia.

About 1 percent of American women struggle with anorexia in their lifetime, according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, and one in five anorexia deaths is by suicide.

Connie says she hopes that she can help others who are also struggling by posting photos of her journey. I think that it's really important for people, those going through recovery especially, to realize they're not alone in their struggles, she says.