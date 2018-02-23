Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

​We're Proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay!


Fitness ​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay!

At Women's Health, we like to think of ourselves as your best workout buddy.

  • Published:
​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay! play

​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay!

(Women's Health)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Get ready to celebrate (and tag!) your go-to workout buddy.

At Women's Health, we like to think of ourselves as your best workout buddy.

Whether you're looking to do your first real (no knees!) pushup or you want to know if the calorie-burn numbers on your treadmill are legit, we strive to be that friend who just so happens to have already talked to a pro trainer about the exact questions you have.

That said, we also know that most women have kickass real-life workout buddies—the coworker who meets you outside the office early in the a.m. to log miles together, the college friend who you catch up with while riding indoor bikes, the new pal you met at the barre studio. So to celebrate the awesomeness that is having someone to sweat with, we're launching #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay on March 1!

Here's what you can expect:

  • @womenshealthmag on Instagram will be all about celebrating workout buddies on March 1. To get in on the action, post a pic of you and your workout buddy with the hashtag #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay (kind of like you'd post a pic of you and your bro on #NationalSiblingsDay). And if you tag @womenshealthmag, we may feature your pic in one of our Instagram Stories that day!
  • We've partnered with a lot of your favorite Instagram trainers—like Anna Victoria, Alexia Clark, Massy Arias, Yoga Girl, and the Tone It Up Girls, Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott—to kick off the new holiday. Pick up the March issue of Women's Health (the lovely ladies listed above are on the cover) to get a buddy workout you can do at home, tips on how to get the most out of gym sessions with a friend, info on why group yoga practice is better than solo flows, and more. And keep an eye on all of these women's Instagram accounts on March 1 to see pics of them with their workout buddies.
  • ClassPass is offering 75% off your first month to the Women's Health community for National Workout Buddy Day when you sign up for a plan on March 1. More details to come!

Read more about the fit-fluencers who are helping us launch National Workout Buddy Day:

  • Anna Victoria: 'I Used To Eat Fast Food Three Times A Day'
  • Why Instagram-Famous Trainer Alexia Clark Doesn't Post Bikini Photos
  • 'Yoga Girl' Rachel Brathen: 'A Fight With My Husband Changed My Entire Life'
  • Massy Arias: 'My Abusive Relationship Left Me Severely Depressed'
  • How The Tone It Up Girls' Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott Became The O.G. Fitness Influencers

We are so excited—and hope you are, too!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: Apparently Dax Shepard once had to suck milk from Kristen Bell's breast Odd Enough Apparently Dax Shepard once had to suck milk from Kristen Bell's breast
Fitness: This elite trainer just shared the secret to her chiseled abs Fitness This elite trainer just shared the secret to her chiseled abs
Girl Smarts: 7 stroke symptoms you should never ignore Girl Smarts 7 stroke symptoms you should never ignore
Fitness: This deadlift variation will sculpt your butt like whoa Fitness This deadlift variation will sculpt your butt like whoa
Girl Smarts: This simple trick might help you lose 10 pounds without dieting at all Girl Smarts This simple trick might help you lose 10 pounds without dieting at all
Odd Enough: Is the air you're breathing really safe? This teddy bear can help you tell Odd Enough Is the air you're breathing really safe? This teddy bear can help you tell

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: 7 Ways To Keep Breast Cancer Out Of Your Future Lifestyle 7 Ways To Keep Breast Cancer Out Of Your Future
Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait! Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!
To Our Daughter To Our Daughter



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts This simple trick might help you lose 10 pounds without...bullet
2 Girl Smarts This is the number of cigarettes per day that raises your...bullet
3 Girl Smarts This is why your feet are itching like crazy right nowbullet
4 Sex & Relationships What's the best sex position to conceive a baby?bullet
5 Fitness This deadlift variation will sculpt your butt like whoabullet
6 Girl Smarts Is it a cold sore or a pimple? Here's how to tellbullet
7 Odd Enough Apparently Dax Shepard once had to suck milk from...bullet
8 Girl Smarts People are freaking out over Anna Victoria's...bullet
9 Girl Smarts 7 stroke symptoms you should never ignorebullet
10 Fitness ​We're proclaiming March 1...bullet

Related Articles

Girl Smarts Do these leggings really change the shape of your butt?
Fitness This deadlift variation will sculpt your butt like whoa
Fitness This elite trainer just shared the secret to her chiseled abs
Fitness Build bigger, stronger arms with this superset
Guy Smarts Bob Harper, one year after his heart attack: 'everything about my life is different now'
Fitness You won't see a single crunch in this core workout
Fitness How this man got sober, lost 190 pounds, and turned his life around
Strategy This new workout chain is taking advantage of the retail apocalypse to offer unlimited classes for $99
Tech The best ways to counter the negative effects of aging and live a long time — starting right now
Strategy 9 things I wish I knew before I got married

Top Videos

1 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
2 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet

Womens Health

Linda Crider breast cancer story
Girl Smarts 'How I told my kids about my breast cancer'
Man ruptures throat holding in sneeze
Odd Enough This man held in a sneeze and it ruptured his throat
Woman documents anorexia battle on Instagram
Girl Smarts This woman is documenting her anorexia recovery with selfies on instagram
At-home STI test
Girl Smarts 'I took an at-home STI test, here's what happened'