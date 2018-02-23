​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay!

news

Get ready to celebrate (and tag!) your go-to workout buddy.

At Women's Health, we like to think of ourselves as your best workout buddy.

Whether you're looking to do your first real (no knees!) pushup or you want to know if the calorie-burn numbers on your treadmill are legit, we strive to be that friend who just so happens to have already talked to a pro trainer about the exact questions you have.

That said, we also know that most women have kickass real-life workout buddies—the coworker who meets you outside the office early in the a.m. to log miles together, the college friend who you catch up with while riding indoor bikes, the new pal you met at the barre studio. So to celebrate the awesomeness that is having someone to sweat with, we're launching #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay on March 1!

Here's what you can expect:

@womenshealthmag on Instagram will be all about celebrating workout buddies on March 1. To get in on the action, post a pic of you and your workout buddy with the hashtag #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay (kind of like you'd post a pic of you and your bro on #NationalSiblingsDay). And if you tag @womenshealthmag, we may feature your pic in one of our Instagram Stories that day!

We've partnered with a lot of your favorite Instagram trainers—like Anna Victoria, Alexia Clark, Massy Arias, Yoga Girl, and the Tone It Up Girls, Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott—to kick off the new holiday. Pick up the March issue of Women's Health (the lovely ladies listed above are on the cover) to get a buddy workout you can do at home, tips on how to get the most out of gym sessions with a friend, info on why group yoga practice is better than solo flows, and more. And keep an eye on all of these women's Instagram accounts on March 1 to see pics of them with their workout buddies.

ClassPass is offering 75% off your first month to the Women's Health community for National Workout Buddy Day when you sign up for a plan on March 1. More details to come!

Read more about the fit-fluencers who are helping us launch National Workout Buddy Day:

Anna Victoria: 'I Used To Eat Fast Food Three Times A Day'

Why Instagram-Famous Trainer Alexia Clark Doesn't Post Bikini Photos

'Yoga Girl' Rachel Brathen: 'A Fight With My Husband Changed My Entire Life'

Massy Arias: 'My Abusive Relationship Left Me Severely Depressed'

How The Tone It Up Girls' Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott Became The O.G. Fitness Influencers

We are so excited—and hope you are, too!