Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

What Is Time-Restricted Eating, And Can It Help You Lose Weight?


Girl Smarts What is time-restricted eating, and can it help you lose weight?

If the idea of counting calories to lose weight sounds like the absolute worst, a buzzy concept called time-restricted eating (TRE) might be more up your alley.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
TRE diet time-restricted eating play

TRE diet time-restricted eating

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Could you stop eating at 2 p.m. every day?

  • Time-restricted eating (TRE) is a form of intermittent fasting

  • Research is limited as to whether it will help you lose weight

  • Nutritionists say if it curbs unhealthy nighttime snacking, it could be a good thing

If the idea of counting calories to lose weight sounds like the absolute worst, a buzzy concept called time-restricted eating (TRE) might be more up your alley.

Time-restricted eating is basically a form of intermittent fasting, which has gained traction thanks to diet books such as The 5:2 Diet and The 8-Hour Diet.

Based on the theory that most of us spend way too many of our waking hours munching away, this diet method is as simple as shortening the number of hours during the day that you eat.

That could mean eating only between noon and 7 p.m. or 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. (it's up to you to decide how many hours you want to eat or fast per day). But the greatest benefits of time-restricted eating seem to occur when you stop eating earlier in the day.

For example, in one new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, when 11 overweight men and women spent four days eating only between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. (a "restricted" schedule), and then four more days eating between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., researchers found that time-restricted eating ramped up how much fat they burned at night. And, ironically, it led to fewer cravings throughout the day.

Granted, this was a small study, and the researchers note that more research will be needed to determine if time-restricted eating could lead to long-term weight loss. Still, previous animal studies suggest that TRE may effectively help lower body fat and cholesterol levels, and even improve insulin sensitivity. Plus, a 2017 review from the University of California, San Diego, shows that, in some cases, TRE can indeed lead to weight loss in both men and women.

Essentially, this style of eating revs your metabolism, says Eliza Whetzel-Savage, R.D., a registered dietitian with Middleburg Nutrition in New York City. When you cut the eating window down, you are creating a fasting period in which the body will have to use its own stored glycogen from carbohydrates and fat as fuel, she says. When the glucose and glycogen stores are used, the body switches over to a ketogenic state and burns fat for fuel.

Still, the diet has its challenges.

TRE In Real Life

If you haven't already guessed, time-restricted eating can be challenging, especially if you're a snacker or someone who doesn't like to eat much early in the morning, says Whetzel-Savage. You could easily wind up eating too few calories, developing nutritional imbalances, or building an unhealthy relationship with food.

The success of it really depends on the quality of the food choices in the eating period," she says. "If you're making poor nutritional decisions during that time, you probably won't see any weight loss, even if you fast. But, if the fasting period crowds out bad eating habits in the evening and your overall calorie intake goes down, then some people might see weight-loss results.

See what 1,200 calories looks like on 3 popular diets:

But even if dieters eat healthy, balanced meals during their "feasting" window, Whetzel-Savage explains that TRE could still be problematic for people who exercise frequently, and those with blood-sugar issues or diabetes. After all, if you go seven, eight, or more waking hours without eating, you could be putting yourself at risk of low blood-sugar levels. Heck, for some women, going even four hours without food is a recipe for hanger, fatigue, and dizziness.

However, proponents of time-restricted eating argue that the body quickly adjusts to a shortened "feast" window, and that it's actually what our bodies crave, at least from an evolutionary standpoint, says Traci Fields, and R.D. in New York City. Our ancestors didn't have constant access to food, so fasting was normal, and we already fast overnight naturally.

I use intermittent fasting all the time with my patients," says Fields. Typically, she recommends limiting food intake to seven hours throughout the day. During the fasting period, you can have as many calorie-free fluids as you want, like teas and coffee. If you need to crunch on something, celery is a great option that won't really impact the fast, and broth or a green vegetable juice can be helpful as a snack during the no-eating period before people adapt, she says.

Final Call

Realize that, even if you don't want to go hardcore with TRE, dialing back on excessive late-night noshing can be an easy way to cut down on eating that may have way more to do with cravings and stress than actual hunger, Whetzel-Savage says. And it can still help sync your eating patterns to your circadian rhythms.

For example, try to quit eating two to three hours before bed, she says. That will allow for at least a 12-hour fast every night and into the early morning. Meanwhile, when people have a hard time swallowing the whole TRE thing, Fields starts clients off with an overnight fast, starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until breakfast. "Then they can slowly extend the fast, she says.

In the end, TRE is only worth trying if it fits your lifestyle and helps you feel good. So if you want to give it a try, that's up to you and your doctor. But always listen to your body and if it needs food, feed it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Girl Smarts: 'How I told my boss about my depression' Girl Smarts 'How I told my boss about my depression'
Odd Enough: How much farting is normal per day? Odd Enough How much farting is normal per day?
Fitness: The metabolism-blasting flywheel workout you can do on any stationary bike Fitness The metabolism-blasting flywheel workout you can do on any stationary bike
Girl Smarts: This is the number of cigarettes per day that raises your risk of heart disease Girl Smarts This is the number of cigarettes per day that raises your risk of heart disease
Odd Enough: Lactation tea is all the rage with some breastfeeding moms — but does it work? Odd Enough Lactation tea is all the rage with some breastfeeding moms — but does it work?
Girl Smarts: 'I tried using the squatty potty for a week — here's what happened' Girl Smarts 'I tried using the squatty potty for a week — here's what happened'

Recommended Videos

Women's Health: This is why every woman should have pap smears test Women's Health This is why every woman should have pap smears test
To Our Daughter To Our Daughter
The Haberstrohs do the #ALSPepperChallenge for Patty The Haberstrohs do the #ALSPepperChallenge for Patty



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts This is the number of cigarettes per day that raises your...bullet
2 Girl Smarts What is time-restricted eating, and can it help you lose...bullet
3 Girl Smarts 'I tried using the squatty potty for a week — here's...bullet
4 Girl Smarts 'How I told my boss about my depression'bullet
5 Odd Enough How much farting is normal per day?bullet
6 Weight Loss The 4 foods you should prep now to eat healthy all...bullet
7 Fitness The metabolism-blasting flywheel workout you can do...bullet
8 Weight Loss Exactly how much more you should sleep each...bullet
9 Weight Loss Can coconut oil really help you lose weight?bullet
10 Girl Smarts Can your crock-pot really catch fire and...bullet

Related Articles

Finance Here’s a great explanation of what the blockchain is from the person tasked with explaining it to the world
Sports Figure skating's culture encourages skaters to eat poorly to keep off weight, and it remains a big problem
Finance Smart Valor CEO says you can 'tokenize' everything, even her coat
Sports Here are the exercise routines that keep presidents fit
Entertainment Serena Williams Loses in a Low-Stakes Return
Tech Christie Brinkley swears by one diet to keep her feeling great at 64 — and it could have huge benefits for your brain and body
Finance Economist Ken Rogoff: Cryptocurrencies will eventually be regulated and issued by the government
Odd Enough If your neighbors are obese, it could be contagious
Guy Smarts No, you don't have to eat less to lose weight

Womens Health

Best shoulder exercise
Fitness This is the best exercise for sculpting sexy shoulders
Couple contracts hookworm walking on beach
Odd Enough This couple posted photos of the hookworms they got walking barefoot on the beach
Volumetrics diet
Girl Smarts What is the volumetrics diet — and can it help you lose weight?
Farting Burns Calories
Odd Enough Does farting burn calories?