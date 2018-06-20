Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

What is vaginal steaming and should you try it?


Girl Smarts What is vaginal steaming and should you try it?

“Face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*,” she wrote.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
What is vaginal steaming and should you try it? play

What is vaginal steaming and should you try it?

(GETTY IMAGESAXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chrissy Teigen posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that shows her squatting over some kind of contraption with a blanket draped over her knees. (She’s also clutching a heating pad over her neck while wearing a facemask, FWIW.)

“Face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*,” she wrote.

 

Oh, but Chrissy-it definitely can hurt.

Hold up: Vagina steaming? WTF is that?

Chrissy is hardly the first person to try this (hi, Gwyneth!). Vaginal steaming involves squatting over a pot of herbs and steaming hot liquid in order to "cleanse" your vagina. Fans say it can do everything from relieve cramps to get rid of funky discharge.

No word on why Chrissy was doing this, but it’s really not a good idea, regardless of the reason, says women’s health expert Jennifer Wider, M.D.

For starters, there’s the obvious fact that you could burn yourself…on your vagina, she points out; which, yeah, no thanks. “The vaginal area is sensitive and these types of burns can be painful and difficult to treat,” says Wider.

Also, there's literally no proof that steaming your vagina can help relieve cramps or cleanse anything, says Jessica Shepherd, M.D., a minimally invasive gynecologist at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas.

And those herbs in the pot-you just don't know how they're going to affect your vagina. You might be totally fine, or your vagina might get seriously irritated by them.

Then there's the whole thing about how the vagina literally cleans itself. A healthy vagina has bacteria that helps keep the vaginal pH at the right level, but disrupting this environment (through steaming, douching, etc.) can actually increase the risk of infection, says Wider.

In Chrissy's case, that chance for infection might be even greater, as she's healing, postpartum, adds Shepherd; vaginal steaming may even increase postpartum bleeding.

So...I should definitely not try to steam my vagina, right?

Yeah, that's a hard no. If you’re having cramps, Shepherd recommends taking an NSAID to help with the pain. A heating pad and exercise can also help, Wider says.

If it doesn’t, and your cramps are beyond terrible (or you're having them outside of your period), talk to your doctor. This could be a sign that you’re struggling with an underlying condition like endometriosis or adenomyosis, both of which need medical attention, says Shepherd. 

The bottom line: If you're interested in trying out vaginal steaming, just...don't.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Relationship Talk: Amal Clooney says she thought she'd be a spinster before she met George Relationship Talk Amal Clooney says she thought she'd be a spinster before she met George
Girl Smarts: 6 wellbutrin side effects you don't want to ignore Girl Smarts 6 wellbutrin side effects you don't want to ignore
Odd Enough: A 5-year-old girl woke up paralyzed from a tick bite Odd Enough A 5-year-old girl woke up paralyzed from a tick bite
Girl Smarts: A photo guide to all the random-ass bumps on your body Girl Smarts A photo guide to all the random-ass bumps on your body
Relationship Talk: ‘What it’s like having Bruce Springsteen as my dad’ Relationship Talk ‘What it’s like having Bruce Springsteen as my dad’
Fitness: Um, apparently Brie Larson can deadlift 215 pounds after training for 'Captain Marvel' Fitness Um, apparently Brie Larson can deadlift 215 pounds after training for 'Captain Marvel'

Recommended Videos

Women's Health: 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid Women's Health 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid
Women's Lifestyle: Biggest reasons why women don't enjoy sex Women's Lifestyle Biggest reasons why women don't enjoy sex
Girl Smarts: Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt Girl Smarts Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt



Top Articles

1 Sex & Relationships The 10 best sex positions to stimulate your clitbullet
2 Sex & Relationships 6 sex positions that make doing it in the shower...bullet
3 Health Tips Does baby powder really cause ovarian cancer?bullet
4 Girl Smarts Is honey actually any better than sugar or is...bullet
5 Relationship Talk Amal Clooney says she thought she'd be a...bullet
6 Healthy Sex Gonorrhea 101: Everything you need to know about...bullet
7 Odd Enough Antifungal resistance is getting worse — And it...bullet
8 Girl Smarts Starbucks' keto-friendly pink drink sounds...bullet
9 Girl Smarts Pippa Middleton says she kept her pregnancy...bullet
10 Fitness What is the 100 pushups challenge and should...bullet

Related Articles

For Couples 3 cozy sex positions for chilly nights
Health Tips 4 things you should never, ever do to your vagina

Top Videos

1 People Tell Us About The First Time They Masturbated - Keep It 100bullet
2 Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!bullet
3 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet

Womens Health

9 side effects of hormonal birth control every woman should know
Girl Smarts 9 side effects of hormonal birth control every woman should know
‘My obsession with bodybuilding made my hair fall out’
Odd Enough ‘My obsession with bodybuilding made my hair fall out’
7 things to do after sex to keep your vagina happy
Sex & Relationships 7 things to do after sex to keep your vagina happy
James Van Der Beek just shared a photo of his wife’s placenta in a bowl, NBD
Odd Enough James Van Der Beek just shared a photo of his wife’s placenta in a bowl, NBD