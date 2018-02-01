Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many young people


Odd Enough Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many young people this year?

A 40-year-old marathoner recently died just two days after being diagnosed with the flu, per the San Francisco Chronicle, and a 21-year-old aspiring personal trainer recently made headlines after dying of the flu just a few days after Christmas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Flu deaths 2018 play

Flu deaths 2018

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It seems like every day we’re hearing terrifying new stories of otherwise healthy people dying of the flu.

A 40-year-old marathoner recently died just two days after being diagnosed with the flu, per the San Francisco Chronicle, and a 21-year-old aspiring personal trainer recently made headlines after dying of the flu just a few days after Christmas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isn’t releasing up to the minute data on flu deaths just yet, but the organization did report that the flu caused nearly 6 percent of all deaths in the U.S. the week ending November 11.

The flu comes in many strains and this year’s predominant strain is H3N2, a strain that caused the deaths of 745 people with confirmed cases of the flu in Australia last year, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. (The five-year average of flu deaths in the country is 176 per year, the paper says.)

H3N2 is known as a particularly bad strain of the flu, and it tends to cause more severe illness and complications like pneumonia and death, says infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja, M.D., senior scholar at the John's Hopkins Center for Health Security. However, the basic symptoms—fever, chills, cough, a sore throat, runny nose, muscle or body aches, headache, and fatigue—are the same.

READ ALSO: Doctor, 10 others infected as deadly virus breaks out in Bayelsa

Try these cold & flu remedies to get better more quickly:

While the flu vaccine is important for protecting people against the flu and decreasing the complications they may experience if they do contract it, traditionally, vaccines don’t work as well against H3N2, Adalja says.

Anyone can die of from the flu, but flu deaths usually impact young children and the elderly the most.

So, why are healthy, young people dying of it? “This year has been particularly severe compared to last seasons and we are seeing more people who have influenza clutter up emergency room departments, and we tend to see a higher rate of hospitalizations,” Adalja says.

But, while we’re regularly reading stories of young people dying from the flu, Adalja says it doesn’t seem to be more than normal. “The majority of people who die from seasonal influenza tend to be very young and very old,” he says.

“These are rare occurrences and because they’re rare, they will often grab headlines.” Still, he says, it’s important that young people don’t ignore symptoms of the flu and assume that because they’re young they’ll be fine.

There are a few things you can do to lower your risk of developing the flu and serious complications from it. One is to get the flu shot. Yes, it may not keep you from actually getting the flu, but it can lower the risk that you’ll have serious complications if you do happen to contract it, Adalja says.

 “We’re at the peak of the season, but we still have several weeks left,” he says. “There is some benefit to getting the vaccine, even this late in the season.” Another is practicing good hand hygiene, i.e. washing your hands well and often, especially after you visit public places. (Kick-start your new, healthy routine with Women's Health's 12-Week Total-Body Transformation!)

Finally, if you suspect that you’ve developed the flu, call your doctor ASAP and, if your symptoms start to get worse, go to the ER. It could save your life.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these dark spots on my face?' Odd Enough Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these dark spots on my face?'
Girl Smarts: Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's why Girl Smarts Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's why
Girl Smarts: What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or superman? Girl Smarts What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or superman?
Sex & Relationships: 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery and it transformed my sex life' Sex & Relationships 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery and it transformed my sex life'
Girl Smarts: What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it? Girl Smarts What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it?
Girl Smarts: The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap smears Girl Smarts The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap smears

Recommended Videos

Get To Know Aly Raisman Get To Know Aly Raisman
Weight Loss Tips: Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twenties Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twenties
Dylan Farrow details her sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen Dylan Farrow details her sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it?bullet
2 Girl Smarts Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's whybullet
3 Girl Smarts The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap...bullet
4 Girl Smarts What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or...bullet
5 Girl Smarts Everyone is obsessed with drinking lemon water—But...bullet
6 Odd Enough Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many...bullet
7 Odd Enough Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these...bullet
8 Sex & Relationships 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery...bullet
9 Fitness This is how your workouts could be sabotaging...bullet
10 Odd Enough ​5 things to know if you're a grown woman...bullet

Related Articles

Tech The disturbing reason why so many baby boomers are being hit hard with this year's deadly flu
Tech The deadly flu epidemic sweeping the US is still spreading — here's everything you need to know
Health 100 years after 'Spanish flu', new global pandemics feared
Tech The flu epidemic has hit a milestone that hasn’t happened in over a decade
Tech A terrifying animated map shows the spread of this year's deadly flu across the US
Politics The price of eggs in Iran went up 50%, and 21 people were killed in the protests that followed
Tech The US government is lifting a ban on engineering deadly viruses to make them more dangerous
Odd Enough This 20-year-old mother just died after being diagnosed with the flu

Top Videos

1 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
2 Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twentiesbullet
3 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
4 Get To Know Aly Raismanbullet
5 Women's Health Magazine NAKED ISSUE | ANNA VICTORIAbullet
6 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
7 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
8 Father and daughter pole dancing duobullet
9 Jogger Dubbed 'The Mad Pooper' Wanted for Defecating in...bullet

Womens Health

Coconut oil for weight loss
Weight loss tips Can coconut oil really help you?
Is cursing good for you
Bad habit This might actually be really good for you
Girl Smarts The surprising reason you're getting side pains once a month
Sex & Relationship Can you get pregnant from precum?