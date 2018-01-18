news

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has said that the One District One Factory initiative of the current administration has the potential of turning Ghana’s fortunes around by creating wealth and sustainable jobs.

He called for more support from Government for indigenous private businesses to collaborate with local authorities for the selection and efficient execution of the initiative to the benefit of the communities and growth of the private sector.

Dr Siaw Agyepong made this observation on the second day of the 69th annual New Year School and Conference at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:

This year’s New Year School’s theme is: “Job Creation for Accelerated National Development: The Role of the Private Sector,” and it was organised by the School of Continuing and Distance Education of the University of Ghana, Legon.

He said efforts aimed at creating jobs should not be focused on the formal sector only, “the informal sector has the potential to generate a good number of jobs. The essential need is to exert some of direction and control in this sector,” he added.

Dr Agyepong bemoaned the politicization of businesses, which usually occur after a change of government, and said the practice of especially colouring private business political was unhealthy.

To this end, he stressed the need for successive governments to ensure continuity of businesses to promote the growth of local entrepreneurs.

READ ALSO: OMCs confirm increase in fuel prices

Using the Zoomlion example, Dr Siaw Agyepong enumerated its various achievement since its establishment in 2006 to manage waste in the country and create jobs for thousands of Ghanaians and called for the protection of local industries.

Speaking on the topic: “The Private Sector Participation in Local Governance for Job Creation,” the Zoomlion boss called for more collaboration to enable local private companies to undertake government projects.

He commended successive governments for their efforts at reducing unemployment but urged that more efforts must be put into the talk to make it a reality.

He said Jospong Group of Companies has collaborated with the public sector in areas including waste management, sanitation, environmental hygiene, agro-based industrialisation among others to create jobs.

Against this backdrop, Dr Siaw Agyapong affirmed his Group’s commitment to continue to collaborate with local government authorities to create jobs for the teeming youth in the country. In the estimation of the Zoomlion boss, there was equally the need for government to promote sustainable partnership arrangements to engage and empower the private sector

“Leveraging our investments in the local government sector to sustain continuous and inclusive development at the grassroots level is key,” He noted.

These partnership models that would be created, he suggested, should subsist “our political and governance cycles and Ghanaian entrepreneurs on their part should exhibit a high level of professionalism so that they are not unduly branded."

“Emphasis on local content is key, empowering indigenous Ghanaian companies is key, local collaboration to undertake government projects should be encouraged and stimulus packages to local private sector should be implemented."

…I believe we are on the right track and as a Group of Company; we would do our best to support the government to create sustainable jobs. Indeed, we have the skills set to continue on that path.

“All that we in the Private Sector have to do is to continually re-examine our business creating models for the mutual benefit of both the public and the private sectors."

“When this is done we will be placed on the right track of creating jobs and entrepreneurial skills to help harness the powerful potential of creativity in our teeming youth,” Dr Agyepong pointed out.

The Session was chaired by Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service.