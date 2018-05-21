Here is a list of places to buy gas as the other retailers strike

In a statement release the National Petroleum Authority stated that some groups are not partaking in the strike, therefore, LPG can be purchased from their locations.
“LPGMCs are not part of the strike. They are still committee members of the Implementation Committee. LPG Tanker Drivers Union are not also part of the strike and therefore standing in readiness to load all orders placed by LPGMCs.”
Below is a list of places where consumers can purchase LPG
|ALIVE GAS SERVICES LIMITED
|ANASSET COMPANY LIMITED
|ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED
|ANNANDALE GHANA LIMITED
|BAFFOUR GAS COMPANY LIMITED
|CENT EASTERN GAS LIMITED
|CENTRAL BRENT PETROLEUM LIMITED
|COEGAN GHANA LIMITED
|DA OIL COMPANY LIMITED
|DABEMENS LTD
|FIRST GAS CO. LTD.
|GO-GAS VENTURES LIMITED
|HILLS OIL MARKETING COMPANY LIMITED
|JOEKONA COMPANY LIMITED
|KAYSENS LIMITED
|KI ENERGY LIMITED
|LAMBARK GAS COMPANY LIMITED
|LAMININ BEE VENTURES LIMITED
|LONESTAR GAS COMPANY LIMITED
|LOUIS GAS COMPANY LIMITED
|MANBAH GAS COMPANY LIMITED
|MIDAS OIL & GAS LIMITED
|MIGHTY GAS COMPANY LIMITED
|NEXTBONS GAS LIMITED
|NORGAZ PETROLEUM
|OCEAN OIL COMPANY LIMITED
|PATRICK K.A BONNEY & CO. LIMITED
|RIEMA COMPANY LIMITED
|ROOTSENAF GAS COMPANY LIMITED
|ROYAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
|SHAKAINAH VENTURES LIMITED
|SHELLEYCO PETROLEUM LIMITED
|THOMHCOF ENERGY LIMITED
|TRADE CROSS LIMITED
|TRINITY OIL COMPANY LIMITED
|TRIPLE A LP GAS LIMITED
|VIRGIN PETROLEUM LIMITED
|WORLD GAS COMPANY LIMITED
|XPRESS GAS LIMITED
|YOKWA GAS LIMITED
|GOIL LPG STATIONS NATIONWIDE
|HILLS OIL LPG STATION NATIONWIDE