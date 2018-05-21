Home > News > Business >

Here is a list of places to buy gas as the other retailers strike


Here is a list of places to buy gas as the other retailers strike

In a statement release the National Petroleum Authority stated that some groups are not partaking in the strike, therefore, LPG can be purchased from their locations.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has said there is no shortage of gas despite the declaration of a strike by the Petroleum Gas Operators Association.

In a statement released it stated that some groups are not partaking in the strike, therefore, LPG can be purchased from their locations.

LPGMCs are not part of the strike. They are still committee members of the Implementation Committee. LPG Tanker Drivers Union are not also part of the strike and therefore standing in readiness to load all orders placed by LPGMCs.”

Below is a list of places where consumers can purchase LPG

ALIVE GAS SERVICES LIMITED
ANASSET COMPANY LIMITED
ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED
ANNANDALE GHANA LIMITED
BAFFOUR GAS COMPANY LIMITED
CENT EASTERN GAS LIMITED
CENTRAL BRENT PETROLEUM LIMITED
COEGAN GHANA LIMITED
DA OIL COMPANY LIMITED
DABEMENS LTD
FIRST GAS CO. LTD.
GO-GAS VENTURES LIMITED
HILLS OIL MARKETING COMPANY LIMITED
JOEKONA COMPANY LIMITED
KAYSENS LIMITED
KI ENERGY LIMITED
LAMBARK GAS COMPANY LIMITED
LAMININ BEE VENTURES LIMITED
LONESTAR GAS COMPANY LIMITED
LOUIS GAS COMPANY LIMITED
MANBAH GAS COMPANY LIMITED
MIDAS OIL & GAS LIMITED
MIGHTY GAS COMPANY LIMITED
NEXTBONS GAS LIMITED
NORGAZ PETROLEUM
OCEAN OIL COMPANY LIMITED
PATRICK K.A BONNEY & CO. LIMITED
RIEMA COMPANY LIMITED
ROOTSENAF GAS COMPANY LIMITED
ROYAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
SHAKAINAH VENTURES LIMITED
SHELLEYCO PETROLEUM LIMITED
THOMHCOF ENERGY LIMITED
TRADE CROSS LIMITED
TRINITY OIL COMPANY LIMITED
TRIPLE A LP GAS LIMITED
VIRGIN PETROLEUM LIMITED
WORLD GAS COMPANY LIMITED
XPRESS GAS LIMITED
YOKWA GAS LIMITED
GOIL LPG STATIONS NATIONWIDE
HILLS OIL LPG STATION NATIONWIDE
