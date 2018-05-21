Here is a list of places to buy gas as the other retailers strike

news

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has said there is no shortage of gas despite the declaration of a strike by the Petroleum Gas Operators Association.

In a statement released it stated that some groups are not partaking in the strike, therefore, LPG can be purchased from their locations.

“LPGMCs are not part of the strike. They are still committee members of the Implementation Committee. LPG Tanker Drivers Union are not also part of the strike and therefore standing in readiness to load all orders placed by LPGMCs.”

Below is a list of places where consumers can purchase LPG