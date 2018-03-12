Home > News > Business >

AirtelTigo employees celebrate International Women’s Day 2018


Celebrating Women AirtelTigo employees celebrate International Women’s Day 2018

  • Published:
  From the left, CEO of Allure Africa Limited, Dzibordi Kwaku Dosoo, Journalist and Television News Anchor, Nana Aba Anamoah ( M) and CEO for AirtelTigo, Roshi Motman(R)

 From the left, CEO of Allure Africa Limited, Dzibordi Kwaku Dosoo, Journalist and Television News Anchor,   Nana Aba Anamoah ( M) and CEO for AirtelTigo, Roshi Motman(R)

( From the left, CEO of Allure Africa Limited, Dzibordi Kwaku Dosoo, Journalist and Television News Anchor, Nana Aba Anamoah ( M) and CEO for AirtelTigo, Roshi Motman(R))
As the World joined together on International Women’s Day to collectively ‘Press for Progress’, AirtelTigo celebrated the women that make up the business with a series of activities including a panel discussion on how they can effectively create a balance between their personal and professional lives. 

Moderated by Journalist and Television News Anchor, Nana Aba Anamoah, the panel discussion was led by the CEO for AirtelTigo, Roshi Motman and High-Performance Coach and CEO of Allure Africa Limited, Dzibordi Kwaku Dosoo.

Opening the session, some of the Women in AirtelTigo shared their thoughts on the theme ‘Press for Progress’ and also shared their journey – both professional and personal experiences.

Roshi Motman thanked the women for their commitment to AirtelTigo and their patience in managing the changes that are currently on-going in the business following the merger between former Tigo and Airtel.

AirtelTigo staff enjoying the discussion. play

AirtelTigo staff enjoying the discussion.

(AirtelTigo staff enjoying the discussion.)

 

Sharing her own personal example and observation she said women often undervalue their talents and asked employees to be bold and step forward for leadership roles.

She pledged that AirtelTigo is committed to diversity and inclusion and as the company harmonizes its policies and processes, it will adopt only best practices from either former Tigo or Airtel.

Dzibordi Kwaku Dosoo, encouraged women to bring their partners into the conversation so they can find a good balance between life at work, home and beyond. “It is important for us to bring the men into the conversation, they are married to working women and play a big role in pressing for progress.

She encouraged Women in AirtelTigo to consistently improve on their competencies so they can take up leadership roles across the business and elsewhere.

As part of International Women’s Month, the engagement team in AirtelTigo is also doing a series of profiles celebrating women in the business.

This forms part of the bigger change management programme following the merger between Airtel and Tigo in November 2017.

