Allegations against Trade Ministry ‘flimsy’ - Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has described the allegations of extortion leveled against the Trade Ministry as “flimsy” and “irresponsible”.

Speaking at his second encounter with the media held at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, the President suggested the case lacks merit.

The President’s comments were in relation to an allegation by the Minority in Parliament claiming the Trade Ministry took monies ranging between $25,000 and $100,000 from foreign businessmen during the recent Ghana Expatriate Business Awards in exchange for allowing them to sit closer to him.

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, subsequently filed a motion on the floor of Parliament to have the issue probed.

The Speaker of Parliament obliged and set up a five-member committee to investigate the matter further.

However, President Akufo-Addo believes the allegations leveled against the Trade Ministry were borne out of mischief and nothing more.

According to him, a position taken by his government to have every allegation of corruption probed has led to some people taking advantage to make unnecessary allegations.

He pointed to the alleged extortion of expatriates as one of such cases, describing the allegations as ‘flimsy’ and ‘irresponsible’.

“In fact, I think that the position that I have taken potentially…could lend me into a lot of problems which is to say that any allegation that is made against any appointee of mine will be investigated.

“And that opens you up for having to investigate even the flimsiest and irresponsible allegations that are made. …like for instance what is going on in parliament now,” he said.