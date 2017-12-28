Home > News > Business >

Apple :  Company faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones


Apple Company faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

Phones without the adjustment would shut down abruptly because of a precaution designed to prevent components from getting fried, Apple said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Apple CEO Tim Cook got a big bonus. play

Apple CEO Tim Cook got a big bonus.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Apple Inc defrauded iPhone users by slowing devices without warning to compensate for poor-battery-performance, according to eight-lawsuits filed in various federal courts this week.

Since the company opened up about the year-old software-change, the tweak may have led iPhone owners to misguided attempts to resolve issues over the last year, the lawsuits contend.

All the lawsuits – filed in U.S. District Courts in California, New York and Illinois – seek class-action to represent potentially millions of iPhone owners nationwide.

A similar  case was lodged in an Israeli court on Monday, the newspaper Haaretz reported.

Apple did not respond to an email seeking comment on the filings.

The company acknowledged last week for the first time in detail that operating system updates released since “last year” for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and iPhone 7 included a feature “to smooth out” power supply from batteries that are cold, old or low on charge.

Phones without the adjustment would shut down abruptly because of a precaution designed to prevent components from getting fried, Apple said.

The disclosure followed a Dec. 18 analysis by Primate Labs, which develops an iPhone performance measuring app that identified blips in processing speed and concluded that a software change had to be behind them.

One of the lawsuits, filed Thursday in San Francisco, said that “the batteries’ inability to handle the demand created by processor speeds” without the software patch was a defect.

“Rather than curing the battery defect by providing a free battery replacement for all affected iPhones, Apple sought to mask the battery defect,” according to the complaint.

The plaintiff in that case is represented by attorney Jeffrey Fazio, who represented plaintiffs in a 53-million dollars settlement with Apple in 2013 over its handling of iPhone warranty claims.

The problem now seen is that users over the last year could have blamed an aging computer processor for app crashes and sluggish performance – and chose to buy a new phone.

Meanwhile, the true cause may have been a weak battery that could have been replaced for a fraction of the cost, some of the lawsuits state.

“If it turns out that consumers would have replaced their battery instead of buying new iPhones had they known the true nature of Apple’s upgrades, you might start to have a better case for some sort of misrepresentation or fraud,” said Rory Van Loo.

Loo is a Boston University professor specialising in consumer technology law.

But Chris Hoofnagle, Faculty Director for the Berkeley Center or Law & Technology, said in an email that Apple might not have done wrong.

“We still haven’t come to consumer protection norms around aging products,’’ Hoofnagle said.

Pointing to a device with a security flaw as an example, he said, “the ethical approach could include degrading or even disabling functionality.”

The lawsuits seek unspecified damages in addition to in some cases, reimbursement.

A couple of the complaints seek court orders barring Apple from throttling iPhone computer speeds or requiring notification in future instances. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Special Dev't Initiative: Gov't must come clear on Hawa Koomson's budget - Gabby Special Dev't Initiative Gov't must come clear on Hawa Koomson's budget - Gabby
Improving Finances: 6 very bad financial habits to drop before 2017 ends Improving Finances 6 very bad financial habits to drop before 2017 ends
Pulse List: 7 money habits that probably made you broke in 2017 Pulse List 7 money habits that probably made you broke in 2017
Pulse List: 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018 Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018
$100k Expats Saga: Trade Minister responds; says GHȻ2.6m was raised $100k Expats Saga Trade Minister responds; says GHȻ2.6m was raised
Website Development: GH₵800K for website an oversight – Minister Website Development GH₵800K for website an oversight – Minister

Recommended Videos

Support: Finance minister buys Kantanka car Support Finance minister buys Kantanka car
Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong: Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG
Plane Crash: Starbow suspends operations following plane crash Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crash



Top Articles

1 Improving Finances 6 very bad financial habits to drop before 2017 endsbullet
2 Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018bullet
3 Bank of Ghana Here are the banks with the best deposit rates in Ghanabullet
4 Pulse List 7 money habits that probably made you broke in 2017bullet
5 Job Creation 6 jobs created by Nana Addo in 2017bullet
6 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
7 Watch Police arrest suspected 'sakawa' man for trying to...bullet
8 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
9 Job Application How to write a CV that gets interview callsbullet
10 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet

Related Articles

Facebook Messenger to add app for live location-sharing
Samsung Phone maker shuts down Note 7 production, may be for good
Hedge funds Trump's investment funds lose money, billionaire unfazed
Apple Tech giant launches new 4-inch iPhone SE
Xi Jinping China calls for united Internet front to fight hacking, surveillance and cyber arms race
In Australia Banks agree Android Pay deal, Apple Pay still frozen out
Samsung Tech giant company to pay Apple Inc $548m in patent dispute
In USA European Commission investigates on MC Donald’s tax affairs
Sony Tech giant may consider options for smartphone business if no profit next year

Top Videos

1 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
2 Entrepreneurship Failure- How To Deal With It | StartUpSchoolbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
7 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet

Business

Ghana Club 100 GLICO HEALTHCARE is the 3rd fastest growing company in GIPC Ghana Club 100
fgg.jpg
$100K Saga Presidency denies having knowledge of $100,000 'expatriate extortion'
John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten
Expats Extortion Alan summoned by Nana Addo over alleged Trade Ministry extortion
West Hills Mall Tagoe Sisters, Medikal and Others to storm mall in turns