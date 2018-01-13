Home > News > Business >

Asamoah Gyan’s manager tears Nana Aba Anamoah apart


Black Stars Nana Aba comes under attack over Black Stars captaincy claims

The Business Manager of Black Stars captain Asamaoh Gyan, Anim Addo, has descended heavily on Nana Aba Anamoah for saying Dede Ayew should be made captain of the Blacks Stars.

  • Published:
play Nana Aba
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

GHOne news anchor Nana Aba Anamoah has come under scathing attack for suggesting Asamoah Gyan should be stripped of the Black Stars captaincy.

READ MORE: "I am not happy about Nana Aba’s suspension" – Shatta Wale

play Anim Addo
 

According to her, Dede Ayew should be made the new captain of the Blacks stars.

Her comments have generated a sharp reaction from the Business Manager of the Black Stars captain, Anim Addo.

In a Ga proverb, Mr Addo reacted that 'Monkeys play by sizes' and that Nana Aba should quietly stay in her one corner and allow Gyan to also remain in his one corner.

play Nana Aba

READ MORE: TV3's Nana Aba apologizes for Old Trafford Twitter lie

Speaking on Accra-based Hot FM, He also teased her for photoshopping which resulted in her sacking from TV3.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Cash For Seats: I instructed GEBA organisers not to collect money – Alan Cash For Seats I instructed GEBA organisers not to collect money – Alan
AMA Demolition: You flout laws when you buy at unauthorised places - Mayor tells general public AMA Demolition You flout laws when you buy at unauthorised places - Mayor tells general public
Cryptocurrency: S. Korea govt planning to ban bitcoin exchanges and others Cryptocurrency S. Korea govt planning to ban bitcoin exchanges and others
Health Alert: Ban food import from South Africa – Rwanda tells Ghana Health Alert Ban food import from South Africa – Rwanda tells Ghana
Cash For Seats: Chinese business chiefs pay £12k for dinner with Cameron Cash For Seats Chinese business chiefs pay £12k for dinner with Cameron
Demo: DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo government's neglect Demo DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo government's neglect

Recommended Videos

Tech: 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones
Support: Finance minister buys Kantanka car Support Finance minister buys Kantanka car
Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong: Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG



Top Articles

1 Cash For Seats I instructed GEBA organisers not to collect money – Alanbullet
2 Black Stars Nana Aba comes under attack over Black Stars captaincy claimsbullet
3 Bank of Ghana Here are the banks with the best deposit rates in Ghanabullet
4 AMA Demolition You flout laws when you buy at unauthorised places...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
7 Interest Rate Here are the banks offering the cheapest car...bullet
8 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
9 Cash For Seats Chinese business chiefs pay £12k for...bullet
10 Health Alert Ban food import from South Africa –...bullet

Related Articles

Photos TV3's Nana Aba goes to Old Trafford
Parting Ways Nana Aba Anamoah resigns from TV3 after ruckus
RTP Awards 2017 Nana Aba Anamoah, Afia Schwarzenegger win + full list of winners
#bringbackNanaAba TV3 should forgive Nana Aba as I forgave them – Okyeame Kwame
Twitter blues Nana Aba’s Twitter case: TV3 scored an own goal
Sigh! Nana Aba Anamoah chilling despite TV3’s suspension [Photo]
Reinstatement #bringbackNanaAba takes over twitter
Photos Nana Aba Anamoah looking stunning in yellow
Twitter blues TV3's Nana Aba accused of fake Old Trafford trip

Top Videos

1 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
5 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
6 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
7 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet
9 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
10 Video African leaders must understand the role of...bullet

Business

Mining Dangers 2 confirmed dead at Golden Star's Prestea underground mine
Energy Minister There will be no 'dumsor' in 2018, Agyarko assures
Tariff Prices PURC has no intention to increase tariffs – Energy Ministry
Shell-Fuel-Station-Indonesia.jpg
Petroleum Authority NPA to close down more LPG stations