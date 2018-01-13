Asamoah Gyan’s manager tears Nana Aba Anamoah apart

The Business Manager of Black Stars captain Asamaoh Gyan, Anim Addo, has descended heavily on Nana Aba Anamoah for saying Dede Ayew should be made captain of the Blacks Stars.
According to her, Dede Ayew should be made the new captain of the Blacks stars.
Her comments have generated a sharp reaction from the Business Manager of the Black Stars captain, Anim Addo.
In a Ga proverb, Mr Addo reacted that 'Monkeys play by sizes' and that Nana Aba should quietly stay in her one corner and allow Gyan to also remain in his one corner.
Speaking on Accra-based Hot FM, He also teased her for photoshopping which resulted in her sacking from TV3.