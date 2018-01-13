Asamoah Gyan’s manager tears Nana Aba Anamoah apart

news

GHOne news anchor Nana Aba Anamoah has come under scathing attack for suggesting Asamoah Gyan should be stripped of the Black Stars captaincy.

According to her, Dede Ayew should be made the new captain of the Blacks stars.

Her comments have generated a sharp reaction from the Business Manager of the Black Stars captain, Anim Addo.

In a Ga proverb, Mr Addo reacted that 'Monkeys play by sizes' and that Nana Aba should quietly stay in her one corner and allow Gyan to also remain in his one corner.

Speaking on Accra-based Hot FM, He also teased her for photoshopping which resulted in her sacking from TV3.