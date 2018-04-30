Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberia

news

Senior business leader, Uche Ofodile has joined been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Lonestar Cell, MTN Liberia.

Uche Ofodile is joining the MTN family from Facebook, where she was Regional Head Africa, Express Wifi.

Uche Ofodile’s early career spanned the areas of marketing, advertising and public relations in the automotive, consulting, higher education, and broadcasting industries in Europe and the United States.

In 2002, Uche Ofodile took her first role in Africa, as a Corporate Brand Manager, which set her on a meteoric rise to senior leadership positions with some of the continent’s fastest-growing companies. This includes CCO of MTS First Wireless (Nigeria), Executive Marketing Director for a high-growth start-up and CMO for Vodafone Ghana.

She also held the position of CEO for Tigo DRC, where her accomplishments included rebuilding the business strategy, igniting 20% year-on-year growth and positioning the company for rapid market share gains.

In July 2017 Uche was named among the world’s top 50 women to watch within the global telecommunication industry by one of the leading telecoms magazine in the world, Global Telecoms Business.

She holds a BA degree in Political Science from Ramapo College, New Jersey, USA and a Diploma in Strategic Marketing from Columbia University Business School, New York, USA.

Uche is well known for nurturing and empowering the next generation of leaders, as well as harnessing the power of people to move businesses forward.