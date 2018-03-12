news

The first session of Eazzysocial and iCODE partnership which was instituted to equip or better still empower business professionals in Takoradi came to a successful end on March 4, 2018.

The rationale behind Eazzysocial and iCODE collaboration was to bridge the digital skills gap amongst adherents of the aforementioned city and its environs.

Speaking to the media, Gad Ocran who doubles as the product team lead and senior digital training consultant for eazzysocial posited that the training saw business professionals from Takoradi, Nzema, Assin-Fosu and Tarkwa taking through the core areas they need to be a professional social media manager. This is as a result of the enormous benefits that come with the use of social media by organizations. That is why organizations are formulating strategies on how they will incorporate social media into strategic objectives going forward in the 21st century.

Eazzysocial, as well as iCODE, are overwhelmed taking into consideration the number of business professionals that honored the social media crash course. Therefore, we are optimistic about a positive change in output of the business professionals who were present in the first phase of the course which happened inside iCODE Tech Hub, Takoradi on 3rd-4th March, 2017. In view of this, Eazzysocial and iCODE can conclude that this is a great step towards the bigger vision of bridging the digital skills gap that exists in developing economies.

More importantly, Eazzysocial and iCODE are indebted to our partners and those who constantly grace our social marketing crash course. As a reminder, the second phase of the social media crash course is slated for April 14, 2018