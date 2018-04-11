Home > News > Business >

Eazzysocial partners Kumasi Hive to bridge digital skills gap


Eazzysocial partners Kumasi Hive to bridge the digital skills gap in Kumasi

Despite the fact that businesses have become aware of the need to leverage on digital technologies (social media included) to boost business growth, they face the challenge in finding professionals with the right digital know-how to meet the growing demand for relevant digital marketing skills across industries.

Eazzysocial partners Kumasi Hive to bridge the digital skills gap in Kumasi play

Eazzysocial partners Kumasi Hive to bridge the digital skills gap in Kumasi
Eazzysocial is pleased to announce their partnership with Kumasi Hive. The collaboration between these two parties will seek to bridge the digital skills gap amongst those living in Kumasi, Ashanti regional capital.

From predictions, the use of digital technologies could add $1.36 trillion to the global economic output by 2020. To achieve this, organizations – big and small – have to embrace digital technologies and techniques in order to compete in the global economy.

It’s in the light of the aforementioned problem faced by organizations in the use of social media to increase growth that Eazzysocial partners with Kumasi Hive to educate business professionals in Kumasi on social media marketing crash course to help them boost their respective businesses.

The social media crash course has been categorized into seven (7) modules designed to help participants in order to master the core areas they need to become a professional social media manager. Aside, they’ll be equipped with the necessary skills that will help them to overcome the difficulty in designing a social media strategic plan with Eazzysocial free 2018 social media strategic workbook.

More importantly, the course is scheduled to take place on 12th – 13th May, 2018 at Kumasi Hive office inside Kentinkrono, Kumasi.

For enquiries, call or WhatsApp Eazzysocial representative on 0248119530.

