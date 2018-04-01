Home > News > Business >

Electricity tariff reduction takes effect today


Cost of Power Electricity tariff reduction takes effect today

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) last month announced a power reduction of 17.5% for residential, 30% for non-residential, 25% for SLTs and 10% for the mines on energy consumption only.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Government's decision to review electricity tariffs by an average of 30 percent will take effect today [April 1.]

READ MORE: NPP government extends Karpower deal by 10 years

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) last month announced a power reduction of 17.5% for residential, 30% for non-residential, 25% for SLTs and 10% for the mines on energy consumption only.

The decision to reduce electricity cost was taken after the PURC held an extensive stakeholder consultation, detailed technical analysis of utility tariff proposals and consideration of inputs and concerns of consumers.

The PURC said the key objectives in the tariff review were “to ensure efficient and equitable tariffs and to ensure that tariffs are relevant to the current socio-economic environment.”

Many Ghanaians have raised concerns over the cost of power since President Akufo-Addo assumed office.

READ ALSO: Energy Ministry to light up cities

This is because he promised to reduce utility tariffs during the 2016 campaign and elections which he won.

In the 2018 budget government promised to reduce utility tariff in order to reduce the financial burdens in Ghanaians.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Banking In Ghana: Barclays Bank Ghana made GH¢386m in profits in 2017 Banking In Ghana Barclays Bank Ghana made GH¢386m in profits in 2017
Karpower: Drop in tariff is due to renegotiated Karpower deal – Energy Min. Karpower Drop in tariff is due to renegotiated Karpower deal – Energy Min.
Vessel Hijack: Ghana navy rescue vessel hijacked by Nigerian pirates Vessel Hijack Ghana navy rescue vessel hijacked by Nigerian pirates
Vessel Hijack: Ghanaian vessel allegedly hijacked by pirates Vessel Hijack Ghanaian vessel allegedly hijacked by pirates
Oil Production In Ghana: FPSO Kwame Nkrumah to shut down for repairs Oil Production In Ghana FPSO Kwame Nkrumah to shut down for repairs
Robbery In Accra: Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for allegedly robbing bank customers Robbery In Accra Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for allegedly robbing bank customers

Recommended Videos

Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes



Top Articles

1 Robbery In Accra Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for...bullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 In Kumasi Serious fight breaks between KMA decongestion team and hawkersbullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 Vessel Hijack Ghana navy rescue vessel hijacked by Nigerian piratesbullet
6 Ponzi Scheme Thousands of Ghanaians lose millions to Savana...bullet
7 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
8 Banking In Ghana Barclays Bank Ghana made GH¢386m in...bullet
9 Cyber Fraud Police uncover online investment scambullet
10 Cost of Power Electricity tariff reduction takes...bullet

Related Articles

Karpower Deal NPP government extends Karpower deal by 10 years
Defamation Suit Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV for GHc2m over defamation
Nima Flagstaff House We'll return to vote for you in 2020 - Nana Addo's evicted neighbours
Cost of Power In Ghana Gov’t reduces ECG tariff; 30% For Industry, 17% For Non-Residential
Government 5m Ghanaians to be employed under ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ – Agric Minister
Bank Loans This NDC MP owes GN Bank according to published defaulters
Demo DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo government's neglect
TV License Pay TV License for GBC to survive - GJA
TV License I have no control over GBC – Information Minister
BoG Former 2nd Deputy BOG governor refutes illegal cash printing claims

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
7 Entrepreneurship Failure- How To Deal With It | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Spin The Wheel Promo MTN presents cars, mobile phones and cash prices to winners of ‘Spin the Wheel’ promo
Karpower Ship
Karpower Deal NPP government extends Karpower deal by 10 years
Collapse of Banks EOCO summons directors of UT and Capital banks
Winner of Achimota Mall’s ticket to Cape Town receives his (dummy) ticket from Marketing Manager Mr. Anthony Asamoah
Travel Trivia Male shoppers scoop all prizes in malls' holiday travel trivia final