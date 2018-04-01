Electricity tariff reduction takes effect today

news

Government's decision to review electricity tariffs by an average of 30 percent will take effect today [April 1.]

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) last month announced a power reduction of 17.5% for residential, 30% for non-residential, 25% for SLTs and 10% for the mines on energy consumption only.

The decision to reduce electricity cost was taken after the PURC held an extensive stakeholder consultation, detailed technical analysis of utility tariff proposals and consideration of inputs and concerns of consumers.

The PURC said the key objectives in the tariff review were “to ensure efficient and equitable tariffs and to ensure that tariffs are relevant to the current socio-economic environment.”

Many Ghanaians have raised concerns over the cost of power since President Akufo-Addo assumed office.

This is because he promised to reduce utility tariffs during the 2016 campaign and elections which he won.

In the 2018 budget government promised to reduce utility tariff in order to reduce the financial burdens in Ghanaians.