Finally we have seen a local company partnering with a foreign one for a successful collaboration; this is something that we don’t see often.

The Twellium company who are the producers of Rush energy drink and other range of beverages together with Shell Ghana, the nation’s number one fuel center have rolled out a mega promo Called “FUEL YOUR ENGINE FUEL YOUR BODY PROMO”; check out all the details below.

Purchase fuel from selected Shell Stations and get your body energized also fueled with RUSH ENERGY DRINK.

For every 80gh cedis fuel you buy, you get a FREE rush energy drink. How cool is that ? Don’t be too excited yet, also you get to enjoy 10% Discount on all Twellium products you buy from any shell outlets across the nation.

Every driver is cautioned to have a sound mind in a Right mental state anytime behind the steering wheel, and undoubtedly Rush energy drink is all they will need for energy and safe driving.

RUSH Energy drink, a premium product from Twellium Industries. One of Ghana's favourite energy drink. Come on what are you waiting for? Fuel your your and fuel your body as well!

This promo runs from now till the end of April 2018