A staff of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), is assisting the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service in investigations into alleged falsification of Bank of Ghana documents to support foreign businesses.

This comes on the back of the arrest of owners of five (5) companies which presented forged documents to register their businesses.

A statement issued by GIPC on December 20, 2017, said the cases involve falsification of Registrar General’s documents and forgery of GIPC Certificates as well as forged Bank of Ghana foreign equity confirmation letters.

“The forgery of Registrar General’s Department documents and GIPC Certificates involves two (2) companies, one is currently being prosecuted by the GIPC in Court while the second company is being investigated by the Police.”

The statement said in the case of submission of forged Bank of Ghana equity confirmation letters, the three companies involved mentioned in their caution statements to the Police that a member of staff of the GIPC assisted them in preparing the documents.

The said staff member, who is yet to be identified has been invited by the Police and is assisting with the investigations.

“Two (2) of the companies involved in the forged Bank of Ghana equity confirmation letters are also among four (4) Companies which have cases pending before the Court for failure to register with the GIPC.

“It must be noted that Section 24 (1) of the Act states that “an enterprise in which foreign participation is permitted under this Act shall after incorporation or registration and before the commencement of operations, be registered with the Centre”.