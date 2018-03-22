Home > News > Business >

GITFIC holds 2nd edition on April 10th-11th


Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference GITFIC holds 2nd edition on April 10th-11th

The two-day conference is providing a platform for industry players to present realistic solutions to Trade, Investment and Funding opportunities.

The Deputy Minister responsible for Industry at the Ministry of Trade & Industry, Hon. Ahomka Lindsay is expected to speak at the 2-day international conference on trade and finance scheduled to take place at Alisa Hotel(North Ridge) in Accra on April 10th-11th, 2018.

The two-day conference is providing a platform for industry players to present realistic solutions to Trade, Investment and Funding opportunities. The event, according to the organizers will assemble delegates from all sectors of the economy both from Ghana and the continent to expose them to trade sector opportunities, alternative finance options and latest trends in trading with Ghana, Africa and the world.

Mr Ahomka Lindsay will be speaking on the topic: “Government’s Industrialization agenda; 1 District, 1 Factory – Progress presentation on the Implementation so far & Hurdles if any”

The opening day is expected to see an address by the Senior Minister,  Hon. Yaw Osafo-Marfo.  Some expected reputable speakers from Ghana for this 2days International Conference on Trade & Finance are; CEO of Venture Capital Trust Fund,  President for Association of Ghanaian Industry,  FIATA vice President, GIFF and Customs and etc.. . Their session will point out pressing issues and also offer realistic solutions with regard to Trade and Trade Financing both in Ghana and the African continent.

Other speakers for this international conference includes Mexican ambassador to Ghana, H.E Maria De Los Angeles. Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Mohammed Heidar, Namibian Ambassador H.E Charles B. Josob, the Head of Economy - South African Embassy in Ghana and the 2nd Secretary for Trade & Private Sector Development of the Royal Netherlands Embassy in Ghana.

Speakers this year just as last year have been carefully selected to cover various topics for the gross benefit of participants. This international conference only presents practicality cum solution-oriented opportunities which are related to Trade,  Investment and Funding.

This International Conference is organized by Rescue Shipping. They are an indigenous Ghanaian registered Limited Liability Freight Forwarding company based in Tema. This year,  GITFIC is in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Due to the success of the 1st edition, this year is seeing several Top and Chief Executives, Company Owners, Entrepreneurs and Agro Farmers and Processors and etc, registering to attend as delegates. To register and attend as a delegate or exhibit your products/services kindly visit: http://rescue-shipping.com/gitfic2018/ or call our office on 0303306432 now.  Only 41 seats are currently available.

