GLICO HEALTHCARE is 3rd fastest growing company in Club 100

GLICO HEALTHCARE has once again set the pace for the private health insurance sector as the third fastest growing company at the just ended Ghana Investments Promotions Centre’s 2016 Ghana Club 100 Awards Ranking.

play Management of GLICO
GLICO HEALTHCARE, a leading private health insurance company in Ghana, has once again set the pace for the private health insurance sector as the third fastest growing company at the just ended Ghana Investments Promotions Centre’s 2016 Ghana Club 100 Awards Ranking.

GLICO HEALTHCARE is ranked number 16 on Ghana’s most prestigious top100 Ghanaian companies ranking for 2016; a shoot up from its 41st position at last year’s 2015 ranking.

In addition, GLICO HEALTHCARE emerged the leader in the Health Insurance Sector for the 2016 Ranking Awards.

Explaining the criteria for the 2016 ranking and selection at the awards ceremony, it was explained that the ranking of the top 100 companies was carried out using two broad criteria: Eligibility and Ranking.  The Eligibility criteria required companies to submit business and financial documents as a perquisite to progress to the next phase, which is the ranking.

The Ranking criteria then focused on three main areas which were; size, growth and profitability with a weighted score of 40%, 30% and 30% respectively.

Remarking on the awards received, the Business Development Manager for GLICO HEALTHCARE, Ms. Maame Afriyie Boachie could not hide her excitement as all the hard work put in by her team has paid off.

She remarked that, “it is indeed gratifying to see that our resolute commitment to offer the best of customized solutions to our customers has yielded positive rewards. I therefore dedicate these awards first to our customers and secondly to the GLICO team that works with passion to deliver unparalleled value to customers”.

The Scheme Administrator for GLICO HEALTHCARE, Ms. Harriet Tenge was full of admiration for her team for going the extra mile daily to deliver on customer expectations. She remarked that,”our clients today have become sophisticated and demand quality service as a standard for business operations. Although challenging, we work daily to innovate processes and new systems that meet their needs and exceed their expectations. We grow because our clients have confidence in our service delivery and that is one reason we are motivated to go the extra mile to deliver value.”

Another GLICO Company ranked in the 2016 GIPC Club 100 ranking table was GLICO GENERAL that placed 95th, from its 2015 position of 97 in the 2015 ranking table.

Instrumental to the growth of GLICO HEALTHCARE is its focus on customer service as well as deploying technological innovations to deliver value to customers. As the first Private Health Insurance Company to start operations in Ghana following the enactment of the National Health Insurance Act 2003 (Act 650), which allowed the private sector to provide health services to Ghanaians, GLICO HEALTHCARE has shown leadership in the sector and continues to post remarkable performance year on year.

GLICO HEALTHCARE now has a nationwide network of close to 500 service providers and a partnership with the Ghana Canada Medical Centre, to offer the best of health services. It currently provides five key products for the insurable public namely: GLICO Heath Plan; GLICO Top-up Plan; GLICO Tourist Health Plan; GLICO Students Health Plan and Emergency Plan to offer all equanimity and comfort.

