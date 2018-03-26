Home > News > Business >

Gov’t is building most business-friendly economy – Nana Addo


President Akufo-Addo said that the “government is keen on building, in Ghana, the most business-friendly economy, where security and the rule of law are upheld, and where investments are secure.”

The President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has said that the government he is leading a government which is focused on creating the most friendly business economy in Africa.

The president was speaking, at the 6th Edition of the Africa CEO Forum, held in Cote d'Ivoire on Monday (March 26, 2019).

He further explained that the government is implementing a number of interventions to make their objective possible.

These interventions include the reduction in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), implementation of programmes targeted at boosting economic activity and tax cuts.

The Forum brought together African CEOs, bankers, investors and African presidents to dialogue and map out strategies to improve trade and investment on the continent.

