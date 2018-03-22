Home > News > Business >

Gov’t suspends proposed cargo fumigation levy indefinitely


In a statement issued by the Information Minister, Mustapha Hameed, he said, “After extensive consultation between the government and various stakeholders, the Economic Management Team has instructed that the proposed fumigation levy for shippers be indefinitely suspended.”

The government of Ghana has instructed that the proposed fumigation levy for shippers is suspended indefinitely.

The fumigation levy was aimed at disinfecting all imported cargo upon arrival at the ports.

However, the Importers and Exporters Association, freight forwarders as well as the shippers association, said this levy will increase their cost of doing business which they may be compelled to pass on to the consumer.

They argued among others that cargoes are already fumigated at the port of origin and said another fumigation will only be a duplication which will lead to a delay in clearing goods.

In the meantime, the suspension is to bring all these concerns to rest.

Meanwhile, the government has also suspended the charging of import VAT on condoms and some 63 other commodities effective Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

The decision was arrived at after extensive consultation between the government and various stakeholders.

