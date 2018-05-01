Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs between 2017 and 2018

news

The Minister of Labour and Employment Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah says the Akufo-Addo administration has facilitated the creation of 1,000,000 jobs in both the private and public sector.

Speaking at the launch of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCo) in Kumasi Tuesday, the minister said government has made positive strides in addressing youth unemployment.

He said jobs creation for unemployed youth has become paramount while quoting from a study by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) which said less than 10 percent graduates are able to find jobs after national service.

The study by ISSER, the minister also said, reveals that it takes up to three years for a large number of graduates to secure descent employment even after national service.

He, therefore described the launch of the Nation Builders Corp as “timely and accurate as it addresses the frustration, confusion and lack of jobs and direction for our youth.”

“Mr President, the good news is that your government has made significant strides in addressing unemployment situation in Ghana.

"Between January 2017 and March 2018, Mr President, your government has facilitated the creation of 1,096,404 jobs in the both the public and private sectors through various interventions,” the minister said.