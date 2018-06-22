Pulse.com.gh logo
GPHA staff apologises to Mac Manu


The staff of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) have withdrawn all allegations made against their board chairman Peter Mac Manu and his family.

At a press conference organised by the senior and junior staff Union, they apologised to Mr Mac Manu and his family for all the allegations levelled against them.

The staff said that all the wild allegations they made against Mr Mac Manu and his wife, in particular, concerning contract grabbing at the Authority are false and therefore withdraw them.

READ ALSO: Court adjourns KelniGVG case to July 3

“Some facts have come to our notice which on hindsight, we would not have brought into the public domain against Mr Peter Mac Manu and his family at our press conference."

“We, therefore, withdraw the allegations against Mr Peter Mac Manu and in particular, his wife and sons and unreservedly apologize to them,” they added.

The workers of GPHA alleged that Mr Mac Manu has made his wife to take charge of staff ticketing.

READ ALSO: MTN freezes account of Ponzi scheme over GH¢11m default

In addition, the workers say Mac Manu's children are the biggest suppliers to the Authority, adding that he has obtained for himself over GHC4 million wiring contract.

However, Mr Manu described those allegations as “bogus lies” and held a counter press conference to rubbish the claims.

Below is their full statement:

On the 24th of May 2018, we invited you to our press conference held at the Junior Staff Club House in Takoradi.

At the press conference, we levelled allegations against Mr Peter Mac Manu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GPHA and some members of his family.

We of the Union want to put it on record that we did not call the press conference and level the allegations against the Chairman out of malice.

As a Union and social partner with a common objective of working together with management towards achieving the objectives of GPHA, we had some serious concerns about the happenings in GPHA, which we were not happy about. After the press conference, it has come to our notice that we did not engage management the more as we should have done before holding the press conference.

Some facts have come to our notice which on hindsight, we would not have brought into the public domain against Mr Peter Mac Menu and his family at our press conference.

We, therefore, withdraw the allegations against Mr Peter Mac Manu and in particular, his wife and sons and unreservedly apologize to them.

Nevertheless, we as a union with a role to protect public interest will not shirk our responsibility as watchdogs-of-accountability in the governance of public institutions. We think there must be peace and solidarity with our social partners at the workplace to achieve our goals.

We are sorry for the embarrassment and inconvenience our press conference might have caused Mr Peter Mac Manu and members of his family and once again we apologize unreservedly, Thank You for having time to attend this press conference.

Signed

Benjamin Narh,

Secretary

Henry Papa Oppong

Keku Armuzuah

Maxwell Kudjoe

Senior and Junior Staff of Local Unions of Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority of Tema and Takoradi

