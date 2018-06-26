Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

GRA, GNPC, ‘hijacking’ Ghana’s oil cash - PIAC


Oil Money GRA, GNPC, ‘hijacking’ Ghana’s oil cash - PIAC

In the report, the GNPC, and the GRA were supposed to transfer a total of $13,618,511.78 to the Ghana Petroleum Holding Fund for onward distribution into the statutory funds prescribed by the Petroleum Revenue Management Act.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2017 Annual Report published by the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), has indicted two state institutions for hijacking monies realised from Ghana’s oil sector.

PIAC in its report indicated that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) have kept the oil monies in their various accounts.

The 2 state institutions have has kept the monies instead of releasing the monies to the Ghana Petroleum Holding Funds as stated by law.

READ ALSO: Here is how much Nana Addo earns every month after tax

These monies running into millions of dollars are yet to be released by these two institutions after over a year.

In the report, the GNPC, and the GRA were supposed to transfer a total of $13,618,511.78 to the Ghana Petroleum Holding Fund for onward distribution into the statutory funds prescribed by the Petroleum Revenue Management Act.

However, these two institutions have failed to transfer the funds as far back as 2017.

Out of the $13 million, the Ghana Revenue Authority wrongfully received a sum of $13,518,852.98 into its accounts contrary to the provisions of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act. This money was supposed to be paid by the Oil companies to the Petroleum Holding Fund but was mistakenly paid to the GRA, even though it was not the first time the oil companies were making such payments to the Petroleum Holding Fund.

READ ALSO: Cedi doing better than in 2016, 2017 – GN Research

The GNPC, on the other hand, was supposed to transfer a total of $99,658.80 monies it has received a premium on the sale of the Ghana Group’s second lifting from the TEN fields in 2017. The monies by law were supposed to be sent to the Ghana Petroleum Holding Fund at the Bank of Ghana but have since not been done.

The PIAC is, therefore, recommending that the wrongful transfer of petroleum funds into the GRAs accounts, must seize immediately.

Besides “the GRA must immediately transfer the accumulated funds into the Petroleum Holding Fund with the Ministry of Finance providing the needed guidelines to forestall similar occurrences,” PIAC said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Tema Oil Refinery: TOR shuts down again over crude oil shortage Tema Oil Refinery TOR shuts down again over crude oil shortage
President’s Salary: Here is how much Nana Addo earns every month after tax President’s Salary Here is how much Nana Addo earns every month after tax
Value Of Currency: Cedi doing better than in 2016, 2017 – GN Research Value Of Currency Cedi doing better than in 2016, 2017 – GN Research
Health Alert: Beware of purchasing fake Coartem, Zentel – FDA cautions public Health Alert Beware of purchasing fake Coartem, Zentel – FDA cautions public
Ports And Harbour Issues: GPHA staff apologises to Mac Manu Ports And Harbour Issues GPHA staff apologises to Mac Manu
KelniGVG Deal: Court adjourns KelniGVG case to July 3 KelniGVG Deal Court adjourns KelniGVG case to July 3

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 President’s Salary Here is how much Nana Addo earns every month after taxbullet
2 Value Of Currency Cedi doing better than in 2016, 2017 – GN Researchbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 New Appointment Nana Addo appoints Mahama as Lands Commission bossbullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
7 Ghana Politics Akufo-Addo fires Lands Commission bossbullet
8 Tema Oil Refinery TOR shuts down again over crude oil shortagebullet
9 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between...bullet
10 Mobile Money MTN freezes account of Ponzi scheme over...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company –...bullet
9 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon CEO sets up GHC1m Chief Imam Educational Fund
President Akufo-Addo
Banking In Ghana Invest in more risky ventures – Nana Addo to banks
Mahama boys prevented me from meeting him – Fibre Optics Inventor
Climate Change Sir John awarded for role in fight against global warming and unemployment