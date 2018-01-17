Home > News > Business >

I’ll be shocked if Fakhri paid  – Akufo-Addo


Cash-For-Seat I’ll be shocked if Fakhri paid  – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo said that the accusation that expatriate CEOs paid $100.000.00 to sit close to him at the Ghana Expatriates Business Awards in 2017 is incomprehensible.

  • Published:
President Akufo-Addo presenting the Expatriate Man of the Year award to Mr Saied Fahkri play

President Akufo-Addo presenting the Expatriate Man of the Year award to Mr Saied Fahkri
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that he will be shocked if the CEO of Dream Realty and Inesfly, Saeed Fakhri paid a $100.000.00 to sit close to him at the Ghana Expatriates Business Awards.

He said that the accusation that expatriate CEOs paid $100.000.00 to sit close to him at the Ghana Expatriates Business Awards in 2017 is incomprehensible.

He cited an example saying Mr Fakhri has been his friend and client for nearly four decades and had personal access to him thus it will be unbelievable if he had to pay such an amount to sit close to him.

READ ALSO: Expatriates fail to appear before ad hoc committee, hearing suspended

“His father was a good friend of my own father and he himself has become a very close personal friend of mine. I know him and I eat in his house. He eats in my house. He has my telephone number. I have his. Even since I became president I have eaten in his house a couple of times. He has also been to my house.”

“I will be amazed if somebody like that, Saeed Fakhri will think that he needs to pay money to come and sit next to me. This is a man who can get me on the telephone any time of his choosing. Who sees me, who comes to my house and whose house I go to,” he added.

The award ceremony generated massive controversy after the Minority in Parliament alleged that expatriate business moguls including Mr Fakhri who participated in the ceremony were charged a huge amount to sit close to the president.

READ ALSO: We saved Ghana GHS145m – Nana Addo

Subsequently, the government through the Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid, issued a statement exonerating the Ministry of any wrongdoing.

However, the Minority in parliament insisted there was wrongdoing leading to the establishment of the five-member committee.

The committee has so far heard evidence of some members of the minority who have alleged wrongdoing in the event as well as the trade ministry who insist there were no shady deals in the awards event.

On Monday, the committee took evidence from officials of the Millennium Excellence Awards.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Petroleum Products: OMCs confirm increase in fuel prices Petroleum Products OMCs confirm increase in fuel prices
Scam Alert: ECG is not recruiting Scam Alert ECG is not recruiting
Cash For Seats: Expatriates fail to appear before ad hoc committee, hearing suspended Cash For Seats Expatriates fail to appear before ad hoc committee, hearing suspended
In Lesotho: World's fifth largest diamond discovered In Lesotho World's fifth largest diamond discovered
In Turkey: Country unveils route of 45 km 'Istanbul Canal' In Turkey Country unveils route of 45 km 'Istanbul Canal'
Cash For Seat Saga: We didn't force anybody to pay - Gbeho Cash For Seat Saga We didn't force anybody to pay - Gbeho

Recommended Videos

Support: Finance minister buys Kantanka car Support Finance minister buys Kantanka car
Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong: Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG
Plane Crash: Starbow suspends operations following plane crash Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crash



Top Articles

1 Cash For Seats Expatriates fail to appear before ad hoc committee,...bullet
2 Bank of Ghana Here are the banks with the best deposit rates in Ghanabullet
3 Petroleum Products OMCs confirm increase in fuel pricesbullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 Cash For Seat Saga We didn't force anybody to pay - Gbehobullet
6 Black Stars Nana Aba comes under attack over Black Stars...bullet
7 Cash-For-Seat I’ll be shocked if Fakhri paid  – Akufo-Addobullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
9 In Lesotho World's fifth largest diamond discoveredbullet
10 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
6 Vodafone adbullet
7 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 Video African leaders must understand the role of...bullet
9 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet

Business

Cash For Seats I instructed GEBA organisers not to collect money – Alan
AMA Demolition You flout laws when you buy at unauthorised places - Mayor tells general public
Bitcoin plunged 18 percent after South Korea said it was preparing to shut down cryptocurrency exchanges in the country
Cryptocurrency S. Korea govt planning to ban bitcoin exchanges and others
Health Alert Ban food import from South Africa – Rwanda tells Ghana