Home > News > Business >

It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mall


May I take Your Order It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mall

“May I take Your Order” as the campaign is called, is an exciting culinary promotion running from April 15 till April 30 and which rewards the mall’s smart or simply lucky online friends and visitors with a Ghc100 food voucher just for answering basic questions.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Food is ready all day long at the Achimota Retail Centre (ARC) as the mall’s Food Court comes alive with the launch of a special promotion to introduce food lovers and visitors to the different varieties of food on offer at the shopping center’s various eateries.

Achimota mall’s bubbly food court is home to a chain of celebrated food brands and diners like Pizza Hut, KFC, the Chop Bar, Sweet Roses Chinese Restaurant, Basilissa and Food Inn.

READ ALSO: SSNIT spent $140m on ‘partially functional’ digitization project

“May I take Your Order” as the campaign is called, is an exciting culinary promotion running from April 15 till April 30 and which rewards the mall’s smart or simply lucky online friends and visitors with a Ghc100 food voucher just for answering basic questions about the mall’s food and food vendors correctly. The Ghc 100 would have to be used in restaurants at the Achimota mall food court only."

play

 

“We packaged this promotion specifically to excite our friends, our fans, and followers on social media, but it is about food and is, therefore, is very much open to all our customers and patrons,” said Mr. Anthony Asamoah, ARC’s Marketing Manager.

Mr. Asamoah said, until April 30, Achimota mall will post on a daily basis, real-life images of a variety of meals and food items on the Centre’s social media platforms. A number of basic questions are then asked about the images on display and fans have up to midnight to provide the correct answers.

READ ALSO: Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagon

“Based on the answers provided, winners emerge at the end of each day and every winner receives a prize of Ghc 100 which must be used in restaurants and eateries in the food court at our mall,” he said

Mr. Asamoah said light acoustic entertainment will be provided in each restaurant on different days throughout the campaign period so shoppers can enjoy music while they dine.

Achimota Retail Centre is located at Dome, near the St John’s Grammar School on the Accra-Nsawam Highway and has brought modern, convenient, one-stop shopping to several communities in the south-eastern sector of Accra, including Tantra Hill, Ofankor, Ashongman Estates, Kwabenya and the Achimota township.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP government: Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia NPP government Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia
SSNIT Scandal: SSNIT spent $140m on ‘partially functional’ digitization project SSNIT Scandal SSNIT spent $140m on ‘partially functional’ digitization project
In Upper East: 2 men killed in daylight bank robbery In Upper East 2 men killed in daylight bank robbery
Katanka Car: Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagon Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagon
SSNIT Scandal: 10 SSNIT staff with fake certificates dismissed – SSNIT boss SSNIT Scandal 10 SSNIT staff with fake certificates dismissed – SSNIT boss
SSNIT Scandal: Ernest Thompson denies knowledge of PWC audit SSNIT Scandal Ernest Thompson denies knowledge of PWC audit

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 Poverty Gap Ghana’s policies make the rich wealthier – UNbullet
2 Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of April - Bawumiabullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 SSNIT Scandal 10 SSNIT staff with fake certificates dismissed...bullet
7 In Upper East 2 men killed in daylight bank robberybullet
8 NPP government Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic...bullet
9 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
10 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet

Business

Microfinance Finance Institutions BoG to take action against MFIs breaking rules
$72m SSNIT Saga Ernest Thompson, 4 others charged with wilfully causing financial loss
Metro Mass Allegations I have no hand in MMT Scandal – Amoako Tuffuor
Ibrahim Mahama
Businessman In Ghana I make more money under NPP governments – Ibrahim Mahama