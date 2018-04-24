It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mall

news

Food is ready all day long at the Achimota Retail Centre (ARC) as the mall’s Food Court comes alive with the launch of a special promotion to introduce food lovers and visitors to the different varieties of food on offer at the shopping center’s various eateries.

Achimota mall’s bubbly food court is home to a chain of celebrated food brands and diners like Pizza Hut, KFC, the Chop Bar, Sweet Roses Chinese Restaurant, Basilissa and Food Inn.

“May I take Your Order” as the campaign is called, is an exciting culinary promotion running from April 15 till April 30 and which rewards the mall’s smart or simply lucky online friends and visitors with a Ghc100 food voucher just for answering basic questions about the mall’s food and food vendors correctly. The Ghc 100 would have to be used in restaurants at the Achimota mall food court only."

“We packaged this promotion specifically to excite our friends, our fans, and followers on social media, but it is about food and is, therefore, is very much open to all our customers and patrons,” said Mr. Anthony Asamoah, ARC’s Marketing Manager.

Mr. Asamoah said, until April 30, Achimota mall will post on a daily basis, real-life images of a variety of meals and food items on the Centre’s social media platforms. A number of basic questions are then asked about the images on display and fans have up to midnight to provide the correct answers.

“Based on the answers provided, winners emerge at the end of each day and every winner receives a prize of Ghc 100 which must be used in restaurants and eateries in the food court at our mall,” he said

Mr. Asamoah said light acoustic entertainment will be provided in each restaurant on different days throughout the campaign period so shoppers can enjoy music while they dine.

Achimota Retail Centre is located at Dome, near the St John’s Grammar School on the Accra-Nsawam Highway and has brought modern, convenient, one-stop shopping to several communities in the south-eastern sector of Accra, including Tantra Hill, Ofankor, Ashongman Estates, Kwabenya and the Achimota township.