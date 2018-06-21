Pulse.com.gh logo
K. Zorre Properties inaugurates new office


  • Published:
play
Ghanaian-owned real estate developers, K. Zorre Properties has launched its new logo and inaugurated its new office in Accra.

The office which is located at Ablenkpe Taxi rank is now the new head office of the real estate development company.

The Board Chairman of the company Dr. Yao Ntumy said at the launch that he was optimistic the new office will help them offer better services to their clients.

“This inaugural has been initiated based on the necessity to expand our peripheries and reach our high demanded market target. This launch is a stepping stone to some forthcoming greater projects across the country, which will provide more affordable and litigation-free homes; as well as create further jobs.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of K. Zorre Properties, Cyrus Kweku Zorre, said the new logo will better differentiate their company from other competitors.

“This new brand particularly the logo seeks to re-emphasize our traditional strength, our perspective of corporate governance, statutory compliance, our reputation in the market and our credibility. Nonetheless, it will also reflect our new capabilities, our innovation, and energy of our new found aggression but more than anything else the new logo will serve clearly and better differentiate K. Zorre Properties from our competition.”

K. Zorre has been in existence for three years and within a short space, the company has been able to defy the odds by making acquisition of houses and lands simple for Ghanaians.

The company’s well-known hallmarks include its litigation free lands, timely documentation of land and properties, modern servicing and demarcation of lands, construction and delivery of high quality, reasonable-priced lands at prime locations furnished with basic social amenities and well-developed infrastructure.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

