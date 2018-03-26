Home > News > Business >

Male shoppers scoop all prizes in malls' holiday travel trivia final


The ‘Triple Travel Trivia’ campaign was launched by Accra’s leading malls, West Hills Mall, Achimota Mall and Accra Mall on February 5 to infuse some excitement into shopping experience at the malls and reward shoppers for their loyalty.

Winner of Achimota Mall’s ticket to Cape Town receives his (dummy) ticket from Marketing Manager Mr. Anthony Asamoah play

The triple travel trivia promotion closed at the weekend with a keenly contested game of wits which ended with an all-male haul for the three slots of all-expense-paid trips to international holiday destinations.

Shoppers Jacob Acquah, a staff of the Mechanical Workshop (Cinema Section) of the Ministry of Information, Kingsley Kusi Asomah, an aluminium technician at Kenab Glazing Limited and an unemployed youngster, Sylvester Siaw Ansah, shrugged off stiff opposition from fellow shoppers to emerge respective winners of the coveted holiday tickets.

The trivia was open to the respective patrons of the three malls who shopped to the tune of Ghc 300.00 during the promo period. But to grab the slot for the vacation abroad, qualified shoppers from each of the malls had slug it out with nine other finalists. 

In the final trivia which took place at the weekend, 30 finalists chased tickets for lush holiday destinations in Dubai, Mauritius and Cape Town. The ultimate prize comprised roundtrip tickets for the winners as well as their partners, accommodation and destination tours and spending money of US$2,000 per winner for a stay of five days and four nights at the destination.

Winner of Accra Mall’s ticket to Mauritius receives his (dummy) ticket from Marketing manager, Denise Asare. play

Jacob Acquah, a West Hills Mall shopper and winner of the ticket for holidays in Dubai gave a deep sigh of relief after moderator Trigmatic announced the final score in his favour. He had just survived a hot chase by the only female contestant, Davida Kenny. 

“I shop here all the time; two years ago, I narrowly missed winning a car. I was not as lucky as I am today and I had to contend with top-up credits.  Today, I am the winner!’’ an emotional Acquah said as he clutched on to his dummy ticket and waved at the audience.

He said he would travel to Dubai with his wife, Gloria, but he could not determine exactly when they would travel because his wife is still nursing their little baby.

At Achimota Mall, an overjoyed Kingsley Kusi Asomah, 33, said after he was declared the winner, that he would travel to Cape Town with his wife, Beatrice, in June. “This is a clear act of God. I have never travelled abroad in my life; my wife goes on leave in June so we will both fly to Cape Town and enjoy the fun together”, he said.

Accra Mall’s winner, 24-year-old Sylvester Siaw Ansah, single and unemployed said he’s in a fix as to who to take with him on his vacation to Mauritius. "I’m still thinking…I am single. I wanted to go with my mom but she’ll be working so I will have to take a decision on who to go to Mauritius with,” he said. 

All three winners have up until December 2018 to take their vacation.

Winner of West Hills Mall’s ticket to Dubai waves at the audience after he was declared winner. play

In a congratulatory message to the winners, Jonathan Lotter, Asset Manager for AttAfrica Ghana Portfolio told the press later that he was happy with the level of interest showed in the promotion by respective customers and patrons of the three malls.

Lotter said West Hills Mall, Achimota Mall and Accra Mall highly cherished the custom and loyalty of their respective shoppers and reminded all patrons that the essence of such generous promotions is to underscore the premium we place on customers as valuable stakeholders.

“For your preference of our malls and your loyalty, you can be sure that the management of West Hills Mall, Achimota Retail Centre and Accra Mall will continue to cater for your comfort and convenience at our centres and spice up your shopping experiences with such high-value promotions,” he said.

