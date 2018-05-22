Meet the GIJ graduate who sells at market in suit

news

It's easy to find young, enterprising women lately. However, what is hard to find is a graduate who dabbles in a trade perceived to be for the low class.

Her name is Millicent Aba Tetteh and she's the brain behind Foodstuffhome!

Millicent is multi-talented entrepreneur who has a thing for acting, trade and makeup. She completed Nsutaman SHS in 2009 and Ghallywood Film Academy in 2011.

The GIJ graduate has featured in many plays and TV series. In 2012, she was a cast of “Standard Life” TV series.

She also played major roles in plays such as “In Daddy’s Closet” and “P3”. She has also featured prominently in Scribe Productions’ “This Family Is Not For Sale” season 1 and 2 and “My Wife-in-law” and the upcoming one dubbed “ Tbribeless” which will be staged at National Theatre on 16th June, 2018.

Millicent is a TV hostess (Royal Health Talk Show) on Home Base TV.

But upon all this, she has decided to find herself comfortable in the market whereby she sells all kinds of foodstuffs one can think of.

When the Scribe News team caught up with the GIJ graduate, she was supervising her delivery man to deliver some foodstuff to some clients.

Foodstuffhome runs on the wheels of a simple concept. They deliver fresh and healthy foodstuffs to busy clients who would want to save some time going to the market. They also do delivery to Hotels and restaurants. All one needs to do is to call their hotline or place the order through their social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) messenger and your foodstuff will be ready in a jiffy at your office or home.

"We are targeting corporate people and busy people who can't afford the luxury of going to the market daily or weekly," the entrepreneur hinted.

"Our rates are affordable and our mission as a company is to take the stress off shoppers." She said.

" So when you are thinking of buying tubers, plantains, meats, mushrooms, snails, fresh and dried fishes, fruits and vegetables or any other foodstuffs you can think of, just contact us and you will get it fresh." The TV host stressed further.

"Because we want every Ghanaian to cook fresh foodstuffs, we have started exporting fresh foodstuffs like Plantain, Yam, dried Fish and many more to Ghanaians in American, United Kingdom and other European countries". The actress added.

Foodstuffhome has served hundreds of clients for the past few months and the reviews have been awesome. If you want to avoid the hustle and bustle of Agbogbloshie or Makala, let Foodstuffhome handle it for you because they have made shopping so easy.

Foodstuffhome provided the foodstuffs for Adom TV's Fufuo Party and the Kyinkyinga party held recently so that confirms what their capable of doing you become their customer.