Home > News > Business >

Meet the GIJ graduate who sells at market in suit


Millicent Abba Tetteh Meet the GIJ graduate who sells at market in suit

Millicent is multi-talented entrepreneur who has a thing for acting, trade and makeup. She completed Nsutaman SHS in 2009 and Ghallywood Film Academy in 2011.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's easy to find young, enterprising women lately. However, what is hard to find is a graduate who dabbles in a trade perceived to be for the low class.

Her name is Millicent Aba Tetteh and she's the brain behind Foodstuffhome!

Millicent is multi-talented entrepreneur who has a thing for acting, trade and makeup. She completed Nsutaman SHS in 2009 and Ghallywood Film Academy in 2011.

The GIJ graduate has featured in many plays and TV series. In 2012, she was a cast of “Standard Life” TV series.

She also played major roles in plays such as “In Daddy’s Closet” and “P3”. She has also featured prominently in Scribe Productions’ “This Family Is Not For Sale” season 1 and 2 and “My Wife-in-law” and the upcoming one dubbed “ Tbribeless” which will be staged at National Theatre on 16th June, 2018.

Millicent is a TV hostess (Royal Health Talk Show) on Home Base TV.

But upon all this, she has decided to find herself comfortable in the market whereby she sells all kinds of foodstuffs one can think of.

When the Scribe News team caught up with the GIJ graduate, she was supervising her delivery man to deliver some foodstuff to some clients.

Foodstuffhome runs on the wheels of a simple concept. They deliver fresh and healthy foodstuffs to busy clients who would want to save some time going to the market. They also do delivery to Hotels and restaurants. All one needs to do is to call their hotline or place the order through their social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) messenger and your foodstuff will be ready in a jiffy at your office or home.

"We are targeting corporate people and busy people who can't afford the luxury of going to the market daily or weekly," the entrepreneur hinted.

"Our rates are affordable and our mission as a company is to take the stress off shoppers." She said.

" So when you are thinking of buying tubers, plantains, meats, mushrooms, snails, fresh and dried fishes, fruits and vegetables or any other foodstuffs you can think of, just contact us and you will get it fresh." The TV host stressed further.

"Because we want every Ghanaian to cook fresh foodstuffs, we have started exporting fresh foodstuffs like Plantain, Yam, dried Fish and many more to Ghanaians in American, United Kingdom and other  European countries". The actress added.

Foodstuffhome has served hundreds of clients for the past few months and the reviews have been awesome. If you want to avoid the hustle and bustle of Agbogbloshie or Makala, let Foodstuffhome handle it for you because they have made shopping so easy.

Foodstuffhome provided the foodstuffs for Adom TV's Fufuo Party and the Kyinkyinga party held recently so that confirms what their capable of doing you become their customer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

$89m Kelni GVG Deal: Nana Addo must order Ursula Owusu to step aside – IMANI $89m Kelni GVG Deal Nana Addo must order Ursula Owusu to step aside – IMANI
Nana Appiah Mensah: Menzgold boss dares BoG to prove deposit allegations Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss dares BoG to prove deposit allegations
Health Alert: FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs
Royal Wedding: Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding compares to Kate Royal Wedding Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding compares to Kate
Cowbell flies first hot air balloon in Ghana Cowbell flies first hot air balloon in Ghana
Gas Retailers Strike: Here is a list of places to buy gas as other retailers strike Gas Retailers Strike Here is a list of places to buy gas as other retailers strike

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 Royal Wedding Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding compares to Katebullet
2 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss dares BoG to prove deposit allegationsbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Microfinance Akufo-Addo speaks on DKM microfinance scandalbullet
5 Gas Retailers Strike Here is a list of places to buy gas as...bullet
6 Petroleum Operators Strike Be calm; there’s no gas shortage –...bullet
7 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders...bullet
8 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Nana Addo must order Ursula Owusu to...bullet
9 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
10 Fiscal Policy Ghana's total debt hits $145 billionbullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Entrepreneurship Failure- How To Deal With It |...bullet

Business

Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG retailers begin strike
Mobile Money Interoperability Numerous mobile money agents to lose jobs
National Youth Authority NYA trainees steal 25 laptops
Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG retailers to strike on May 21