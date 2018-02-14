MTN marks Vals Day celebration with blood donation exercise

news

MTN Ghana has organized a blood donation exercise as part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The exercise took place at the MTN House at Ridge, Accra, with hundreds of persons volunteering to donate their blood.

As part of the 10th anniversary of the MTN Ghana Foundation, the telecommunications giants have decided to launch a campaign dubbed “Save a Life Blood Donation”.

The campaign was first launched in 2011, with an aim to help stock the national blood bank by encouraging the public donate blood to save lives.

Currently in its seventh year running, the “Save a Life Blood Donation” campaign has managed to extend to all ten regions of the country, having started with just three bleeding centers in Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi.

A total of 16 bleeding centers have now been set up across the country to create the opportunity for more volunteers to donate.

The MTN Ghana Foundation has so far managed to collect 6,226 pints of blood since this initiative was started, with this year’s edition expected to also garner about 2,750 pints from voluntary donors.

Addressing the media, Acting Corporate Service Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Pala Asiedu Ofori, said the blood donation campaign has helped to save the lives of many people over the years.

She explained that since February is widely regarded as the month of love, it is appropriate to hold the donation exercise as part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations.

“As a result of the generosity of our volunteers, many lives have been saved. We celebrate all our blood donors for their support in sustaining this project and for helping to make the lives of the beneficiaries a whole lot brighter,” Mrs. Asiedu Ofori said.

“This year’s edition of MTN’s “Save a Life Blood Donation” forms a part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of MTN Ghana Foundation. The 10th-anniversary celebrations launched in October 2017, will end in April 2018. The theme for the anniversary, “Celebrating ten years of brightening lives, inspiring a brighter future”, resonates with what we are doing [the blood donation exercise].

“From a modest beginning of three bleeding centers in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi, the blood donation has been extended to all ten regions of Ghana. The MTN Ghana Foundation, with the support of MTN staff, its agencies, partners and the public, have over the years collected 6,226 pints of blood through voluntary blood donations.”

She further called on the public to volunteer to donate their blood, as it will help to save the lives of those who need it.

“As we kick start today’s campaign, remember that, the tears of a mother cannot save her child but your blood can. Spare some time, come and donate a pint of blood and encourage a friend to donate a pint,” Mrs. Asiedu Ofori urged.

She added that MTN Ghana looks forward to continuing with the blood donation exercise in subsequent years, insisting "in many Hospitals across the country, lives are threatened by the lack of blood and many people still rely on family members or paid donors."