No registration, no government contract - PPA to suppliers

The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has said that suppliers who do not register with the authority’s newly launched database will not be awarded any government contract.

The Chief Executive of the PPA said this at the launch of its supplier registration portal in Accra.

A.B. Adjei explained that this forms part of PPA’s initiatives aimed at increasing public confidence in the authority and public sector procurement.

A.B. Adjei said “No Registration, No Government Contract.”

Mr Adjei explained that though section 22 of the PPA Act, mentions the necessary professional and technical qualifications required for bidding for a contract it has not been adhered to.

To ensure contractors go by the law, he said that PPA needed to assert itself as an authority in the application of section 3(p) of the Act.

This act mandates the authority to develop and maintain a comprehensive supplier database that can support effective policy formulation and decision making such as the process of debarment of suppliers and other service provider support systems.

“In view of this the PPA wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that effective yesterday Monday June 11, 2018, all suppliers, contractors and consultants interested in participating in government tenders must as a matter of law register with valid documents as per supplier qualification requirement of section 22 of Act 663 [PPA Act] as amended on our newly developed centralised supplier registration portal available on www.ppaghana.org”, Mr Adjei announced.

He added that the registration cost has been categorised into two – GH¢300 for local firms and US$200 for foreign entities.

“We wish to assure the public that these documentations will be taken through a rigorous vetting process for verification and validation to establish their credibility to engage in the government of Ghana tenders and execute contracts.”

The mandatory eligibility documents include business registration certificates, valid Value Added Tax registration, Social Security, and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) registration, Ministries of Works and Housing and Roads and Highways and labour (where applicable) certificates.