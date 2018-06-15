Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

No registration, no government contract - PPA to suppliers


Government Contracts No registration, no government contract - PPA to suppliers

The Chief Executive of the PPA A.B. Adjei explained that this forms part of PPA’s initiatives aimed at increasing public confidence in the authority and public sector procurement.

  • Published:
Adwoa Sarfo play

Adwoa Sarfo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has said that suppliers who do not register with the authority’s newly launched database will not be awarded any government contract.

The Chief Executive of the PPA said this at the launch of its supplier registration portal in Accra.

A.B. Adjei explained that this forms part of PPA’s initiatives aimed at increasing public confidence in the authority and public sector procurement.

READ ALSO: Telcos complete installation of Kelni GVG servers

A.B. Adjei said “No Registration, No Government Contract.”

Mr Adjei explained that though section 22 of the PPA Act, mentions the necessary professional and technical qualifications required for bidding for a contract it has not been adhered to.

To ensure contractors go by the law, he said that PPA needed to assert itself as an authority in the application of section 3(p) of the Act.

This act mandates the authority to develop and maintain a comprehensive supplier database that can support effective policy formulation and decision making such as the process of debarment of suppliers and other service provider support systems.

“In view of this the PPA wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that effective yesterday Monday June 11, 2018, all suppliers, contractors and consultants interested in participating in government tenders must as a matter of law register with valid documents as per supplier qualification requirement of section 22 of Act 663 [PPA Act] as amended on our newly developed centralised supplier registration portal available on www.ppaghana.org”, Mr Adjei announced.

READ ALSO: BoG to amend guidelines for commercial banks on loans

He added that the registration cost has been categorised into two – GH¢300 for local firms and US$200 for foreign entities.

“We wish to assure the public that these documentations will be taken through a rigorous vetting process for verification and validation to establish their credibility to engage in the government of Ghana tenders and execute contracts.”

The mandatory eligibility documents include business registration certificates, valid Value Added Tax registration, Social Security, and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) registration, Ministries of Works and Housing and Roads and Highways and labour (where applicable) certificates.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

BoG to amend guidelines for commercial banks on loans BoG to amend guidelines for commercial banks on loans
Kelni GVG Deal: Telcos complete installation of Kelni GVG servers Kelni GVG Deal Telcos complete installation of Kelni GVG servers
Economy of Ghana: Foreigners can’t dominate our economy – Nana Addo Economy of Ghana Foreigners can’t dominate our economy – Nana Addo
Ghana Cedi: Mahama shades Bawumia over Cedi depreciation Ghana Cedi Mahama shades Bawumia over Cedi depreciation
Work Conditions: Report indicates that 73% of Ghanaians work in vulnerable conditions Work Conditions Report indicates that 73% of Ghanaians work in vulnerable conditions
Sale Of Spare Parts: Prices of vehicle spare parts to be reduced Sale Of Spare Parts Prices of vehicle spare parts to be reduced

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 Ghana Cedi Mahama shades Bawumia over Cedi depreciationbullet
3 Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bankbullet
4 Sale Of Spare Parts Prices of vehicle spare parts to be reducedbullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
6 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corpsbullet
7 Economy of Ghana Foreigners can’t dominate our economy –...bullet
8 Hacked GSE says their systems are safe after hackingbullet
9 AirtelTigo 6 things every Airtel and Tigo customer...bullet
10 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
6 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
7 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane...bullet
10 Entrepreneurship Failure- How To Deal With It |...bullet

Business

Cost Of Fuel Major OMCs reduce fuel prices
Gifty Klenam
Ghana Export Promotion Authority Dismissed Gifty Klenam says she’s still at post
First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Maxwell Opoku-Afari.
Financial Fraud BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in Ghana’s payment systems
Tema Oil Refinery Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex Mould