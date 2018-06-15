One Smart Star opens its first Africa operations in Ghana

news

One Smart Star International, a leading U.S firm has opened its first Africa operations in Ghana.

The company launched its Star Phone Services in Ghana on Thursday (June 14, 2018). Ghana is the first country in Africa to launch the Star Services.

At the launch the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of One Smart Star International, David Sussan said he was delighted at the company’s entry to Africa through Ghana.

The company is in partnership with communication giant MTN Ghana to help roll out the Smart Star Phone Services.

The Acting Chief Marketing Officer of MTN, Mrs Amerley Ampofo said the ‘Star Phone Service’ was relevant in this digital age and must be embraced by all.

“One of the problems we identified in the market is the issue of dealing with several phone numbers or digits when we need to reach businesses or organizations. Toll-free numbers are usually very long and not easy to memorize. As it is often the case, whilst on your phone with a caller and there is the need to request for a number, the next thing will be for you to look for a place to write or store the number. To solve this problem and make it much easier to reach organizations, Fast Food joints and many more, MTN in partnership with One Smart Star Ghana Limited is happy to introduce onto the market, the Star Phone Service.”

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Communications Minister, Vincent Odotei Sowah said this innovation would help the digitization agenda of the government.

“The global economy today is being driven by technology and innovation which is evolving. It is therefore great news for Ghana that this application is being launched at this time when digitization of Ghana’s economy is key on the President’s agenda to position Ghana as a regional ICT hub.”

He said that the government will support tech companies like One Smart Star Ghana Limited in every it can for the digitization of Ghana a reality.

The One Smart Star International with its proven and patented service is currently operating successfully in 80 countries worldwide.

One Smart Star Ghana Limited is an affiliate of One Smart Star International, a multichannel customer engagement platform, which allows companies to be reached via Phone, SMS, Email, Post, Fax and Visual IVR via a single number.