Parliament summons NIA officials over Ghana card


Parliament summons NIA officials over Ghana card

The officials of the NIA will address the controversies surrounding the cost of the project when they appear before Parliament.

  • Published:
Parliament of Ghana play

Parliament of Ghana
Ghana’s Parliament has summoned officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to brief the house on the delay in the registration and issuance of the Ghana Card

The officials of the authority will also address the controversies surrounding the cost of the project.

The registration exercise which was expected to begin on Monday (May 28, 2018) at the Jubilee House and other stated office did not start at the scheduled time.

This was the third time officials of NIA failed to show up.

The NIA later blamed a “technical hitch” for their failure to get people registered for the new Ghana card.

The Ghana Card will replace the sectoral identity cards in circulation and become the only card to be used in transactions where identification is required as provided by law.

The Ghana Cards will cost a total of $1.2 billion. The government of Ghana is contributing $531 million of that amount. The remaining $678 million is coming from Identity Management System (IMS), which is partnering the NIA under a public/private partnership (PPP) agreement.

play

Speaking on the floor of parliament Friday, June 8, the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said: “We expect that each institution or organisation will be accompanied by a supervising minister.”

“So, for instance, National Identification Authority will be accompanied by a delegated Minister appointed by the president to oversee what we are doing because we want to raise critical questions for them to respond.”

“And why the process, notwithstanding the announcement by the president and the vice president, have since not taken off effectively. We also expect the common fund, GETFund and probably the National Insurance Commission.”

