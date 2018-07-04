Pulse.com.gh logo
Prices of foodstuff to go up in July – Esoko


Prices of foodstuff to go up in July – Esoko

The Content Manager at Esoko Ghana Francis Danso Adjei said that the seasonal changes in production is the reason for the increase in prices of commodities.

Food Prices Skyrocket in Ghana play

Food Prices Skyrocket in Ghana
Esoko Ghana has said that prices of foodstuff are expected to increase this month [July] since challenges facing agric production remain unresolved.



“We have particular months within the year where production is quite slow and for that matter, we depend on the one that was harvested the previous season. So the prices looking at where they are now is as a result of the fact that we don’t have a lot in the system and are depending on what we had from the previous harvest and that is accounting for the rise in the commodities.”

The research used 12 commodities as its sample. 8 of the commodities saw an increase in prices while the prices of 4, dropped.

For last month (June), Yam (Pona) recorded the highest gain of 14 percent.

A sack of yam is now selling at 692 cedis from the 607 cedis that it was selling in May.

This was followed by maize, local rice and cowpea followed which recorded an increase in prices ranging between 3 and 7 percent.

A 100kg bag each of maize and rice went up from 155 to 166 cedis and from 332 to 347 cedis respectively. A 109-kilogram bag of cowpea increased from 366 to 379 cedis between May and June.

The prices of shelled groundnut and millet went up to 398 and 254 cedis respectively.

Commodities with a drop in prices

Tomato recorded the highest drop of 28.16%. One is likely to buy a 72-kilogram crate of the commodity for 316 cedis.

Similarly, a 68 kilogram of gari could be sold to you at 195 cedis with a 91-kilogram bag of fresh tubers of cassava going for 71 cedis.

However, Francis Danso Adjei has also explained that the general trend of food prices does not look good. He said prices of most commodities are expected to continue increasing this month.

“For the month of July, it is going to be interesting because some commodities are going to be harvested and therefore prices will be reduced while others are also expected to increase in price as they will still be scarce.”

