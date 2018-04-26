Home > News > Business >

‘Shop and Drive’ Promo kicks off at West Hills Mall

West Hills Mall, Accra’s biggest shopping destination, continues to raise the bar in customer loyalty appreciation as it launched a new promotion which gives away two brand new saloon cars as prizes for lucky shoppers.

Launched to show appreciation to its dedicated customers and infuse some excitement into the shopping experience of mall patrons, the ‘Shop and Drive’ promotion has put up two brand new Hyundai i10 saloon cars for grabs by any two lucky shoppers and a wide range of consolation prizes for 60 others. All customers of West Hills Mall qualify to chase these prizes so long as they shop to the tune of Ghc 300 in any one or a number of shops at the mall.    

Shoppers with receipts that add up to the minimum of Ghc 300 are entitled to fill out entry forms which are subsequently dropped off in a collection bin for a draw supervised by the National Gaming Commission.

The first of two draws which will give away one of the two cars along with 60 consolation prizes is scheduled for the end of May while a final draw for the second car and 60 more consolation prizes will take place on June 17.

“Everybody is excited about the ‘Shop and Drive’ promo. We have certainly raised the bar in loyalty appreciation because apart from giving away the two brand new cars, we are rewarding as many as 120 more shoppers with high value items,” said Marketing Manager Michael Oduro Konadu. The consolation prizes include mobile phones, microwave sets, fan coolers, rice cookers and many more.

Over the past three years, West Hills Mall has earned an enviable reputation for rewarding shopper loyalty with high value gifts in a series of exciting promotions. In July 2015, barely a year after opening for business, the mall gave away a brand new KIA Rio saloon car in a ‘Scratch N Win’ promotion won by Pink FM broadcast journalist Kwame Okyere.

In November 2016, the mall launched the Festive Sparkle promotion in which Francis Mensah, an Electrical Technician from Osu drove away a brand new Chevrolet Sparkle saloon car, while in June last year, less than a year ago, Josiana Leber became the proud winner of a Chevrolet Cruise saloon car in the mall’s ‘Cruise Down to West Hills’ promotion.  

It will also be recalled that just over a month ago, West Hills Mall gave out an all-expense-paid ticket for a holiday for two in Dubai, UAE, to Jacob Acquah, an ardent West Hills Mall shopper, after he won the mall’s edition of the Triple Travel Trivia.

The ‘Shop and Drive’ promotion opened on Friday, April 20 and will have its first draw at the end of May and a second draw on June 17.

