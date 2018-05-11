Surcharge Essiam for causing financial loss to GCMCL – Labor Expert

news

Acting Director for Labor Policy International, Seth Abloso has said that the embattled Chief Executive of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL) must be surcharged for causing financial loss to the company.

His comment comes after Frances Essiam locked up the company and asked workers to go home in the heat of a frosty relationship between her and the Company’s Board.

However, Mr Alonso told Accra-based Starr FM that he “found it really objectionable for instance that a company will shut down for a whole day because the Chief Executive has a problem with the Board of Directors.”

“Is it how they resolve conflicts in the workplace? And if you ask me, to set the right examples and deterrent to others, Miss Frances Essiam should be charged with causing financial loss to the company,” he added.

Mrs Essiam was suspended by the Board of GCMCL and asked to provide explanations for some financial decisions she has made since taking office last year.

However, the suspension has been revoked by the Energy Ministry after a meeting between officials of the Ministry and members of the Board.

The Ministry subsequently in a statement announced the constitution of a three-member investigatory committee to probe the impasse at the GCMCL.

“It is the considered view of the Ministry that due to the nature of the impasse and the fact that the Board is an interested party in the matter an independent committee will produce a more objective result."

“Consequently, the Ministry in consultation with the SEC has set up a three (3) member committee made up of a Senior Lawyer and Governance Expert, a Chartered Accountant and banker, and a Petroleum expert at the Ministry to investigate the matter,” the statement said.