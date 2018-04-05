The new Renault KWID unveiled in Ghana

news

French automobile manufacturer, Renault, has introduced the three trims of the Renault KWID cars on the Ghana market.

The Renault KWID cars are low budget cars for the lower to middle income earners.

The Renault KWID comes in three forms - Authentique (Basic Option), Expression (Mid Option) and Dynamique (Full Option).

READ ALSO: We will enforce TIN laws to the letter – GRA

Speaking to the media at the launch of the cars, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Renault Ghana, Jihad M. Hijazi, said the collection of vehicles is aimed at complementing the automobile industry in Ghana.

“Because it’s a budget vehicle it makes economic sense for organisations to patronise it. You can be a financial giant but still enjoy it in terms of purchasing rate,” he said.

On his part, Head of Marketing, Renault Ghana, Shirry Manison, explained that the new collection of vehicles comes in the wake of massive interest for budget vehicles in the country.

The new collection of the Renault KWID boasts of a 1.0 Litre Engine, 7-inch Multimedia Tablet with Navigation System, Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity, electric power steering among others.

There is a three-year warranty for any of vehicle purchased at the Renault Showroom, Atico junction on the Kaneshie – Odorkor Road.

There is also fle xible payment plan of 12 months for interested persons.

READ ALSO: Local businesses are the worst culprits in repaying loans

The standard feature for the Renault KWID is as follows;