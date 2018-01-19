Home > News > Business >

We will be fair and transparent with employees - AirtelTigo CEO


Roshi Motman We will be fair and transparent with employees - AirtelTigo CEO

Roshi Motman explained that the AirtelTigo has put in place a rigorous recruitment process with support from a professional agency to ensure that staff selection is based on merit.

  • Published:
play AirtelTigo Leadership Team with Executive of NCR (AirtelTigo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief Executive Officer of the telecom company, AirtelTigo, Roshi Motman, says the mobile operator is committed to providing an inclusive working environment in which everyone is treated fairly.

We have great talents in both Airtel and Tigo, and their passion, commitment, and expertise have made the company what it is today. Our employees are central to our vision, values and they are our greatest assets,” Ms Motman made this known when the executives of the Network of Communications Reporters (NCR) paid a courtesy call on the new leadership team of the company in Accra.

She explained that the company has put in place a rigorous recruitment process with support from a professional agency to ensure that staff selection is based on merit, adding that issues relating to redundancy packages will be addressed in a fair, transparent and expeditious manner.

The executives of NCR toured the Mobility Centre, a Human Resource Centre, where employee and organizational related questions are addressed.

The Centre also supports and guides staff in career counselling, CV writing, preparation for the interview process and any other requests that employees may have.

The Dean of the NCR, Mr Charles Benoni Okine, said the visit formed part of efforts by the NCR to engage key stakeholders in the telecom industry.

He explained that the interaction with the AirtelTigo leadership team gave NCR an opportunity to understand issues relating to the merged entity and plans to ensure better service for customers.

According to the industry regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA), AirtelTigo is the second-largest mobile operator in the country with over 10 million subscribers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Chen Shih-hsien: Taiwan businessman in N. Korea oil probe attempts suicide Chen Shih-hsien Taiwan businessman in N. Korea oil probe attempts suicide
NADMO: All 216 District Directors transferred NADMO All 216 District Directors transferred
Aviation: British airways has received a tongue lashing from Ghana's aviation minister over in-flight bed bugs Aviation British airways has received a tongue lashing from Ghana's aviation minister over in-flight bed bugs
Gov't Promises: 1 District, 1 Factory has the potential to turn Ghana’s fortune around - Jospong CEO Gov't Promises 1 District, 1 Factory has the potential to turn Ghana’s fortune around - Jospong CEO
Cash For Seat: Allegations against Trade Ministry ‘flimsy’ and ‘irresponsible’ – Nana Addo Cash For Seat Allegations against Trade Ministry ‘flimsy’ and ‘irresponsible’ – Nana Addo
Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin slides to below $10,000 Cryptocurrency Bitcoin slides to below $10,000

Recommended Videos

Forbes: 2018 Africa's billionaires rich list Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich list
Bozoma Saint John: 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that will inspire you Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that will inspire you
Tech: 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones



Top Articles

1 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in 2018bullet
2 Cash For Seat Allegations against Trade Ministry ‘flimsy’ and...bullet
3 Aviation British airways has received a tongue lashing from Ghana's...bullet
4 Gov't Promises 1 District, 1 Factory has the potential to turn...bullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
6 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
7 Interest Rate Here are the banks offering the cheapest car...bullet
8 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
9 Petroleum Products OMCs confirm increase in fuel pricesbullet
10 Cash-For-Seat I’ll be shocked if Fakhri paid  – Akufo-Addobullet

Related Articles

AirtelTigo Tigo, Airtel outdoors new brand name after merger
Nana Akufo-Addo President commissions Octagon building
AirtelTigo Merger Government to acquire 25% shares in AirtelTigo – Ursula Owusu
West Hills Mall Shoppers to ‘Catch-the-Cash’ Ahead of Christmas
AirtelTigo Staff of AirtelTigo asked to reapply for jobs
AirtelTigo 6 things every Airtel and Tigo customer should know about the merger
Tech Tigo-Airtel to launch new brand name
Newspaper review Today’s Front Pages [October 6, 2017]
Tech Ghana National Communications Authority approves Airtel-Tigo merger
Tech Ghana demanding stake in Airtel-Tigo merger puts new entity in danger

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
5 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Vodafone adbullet

Business

Scam Alert ECG is not recruiting
Cash For Seats Expatriates fail to appear before ad hoc committee, hearing suspended
A diamond thought to be the fifth largest of gem quality ever found has been discovered in Lesotho, miner Gem Diamonds said.
In Lesotho World's fifth largest diamond discovered
The canal will begin in the Istanbul district of Kucukcekmece on the Sea of Marmara, and head north towards the Sazlidere reservoir before emerging into the Black Sea
In Turkey Country unveils route of 45 km 'Istanbul Canal'