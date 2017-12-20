West Hills Mall :  Tagoe Sisters, Medikal and Others to storm mall in turns

news

West Hills Mall has released a packed programme of events and activities which makes Accra’s most roomy and trendy retail centre the most enticing destination for shopping and recreation for families and revelers this entire Christmas and New Year season.

The mall has seen brisk business in the past couple of weeks, as its tenants and shops offered discounts and hefty slashes in prices for shoppers, but Management insists that far more irresistible attractions are in the offing as they unveiled today, a chock-full package of recreational and fun activities for Christmas and the New Year.

"It is our sworn policy to offer our customers and patrons something new and special every yuletide season and this year is no exception,” West Hills Mall marketing manager, Michael Oduro Konadu told reporters.

Among the highpoints of the programme are a special fair of new goods and services coming to the Mall, the West Hills Santa Grotto for family and kids, an amateur table-tennis workshop coached by instructors from the Ghana Table-Tennis Association, and a Christmas Day star-studded concert headlined by the Tagoe Sisters and Kwabena Kwabena.

Then there is the special Mall Day rendezvous for students and young revelers on Boxing Day and a highly anticipated album launch and concert by hip-life artiste Medikal on December 30th.

Mr. Konadu said the fair, which is already ongoing and runs till the end of January, is showcasing a range of new and exciting product categories including fashion, electronics, baby and kids ware, books and health and beauty items.

“As usual, West Hills Mall takes the festive season very seriously and we strive to ensure that we give off the best in shopping experience, recreation and entertainment for our customers and patrons…….and as you see, it gets better year after year."

“This year’s Christmas programme is unique, but I am particularly excited about our upcoming Mall Day event – the Boxing Day rendezvous specially set up for our youthful patrons and students throughout Accra,” said Michael Konadu.

He disclosed that Mall Days are easily the busiest day on West Hills Mall’s calendar attracting foot traffic way above 60,000 visitors, most of whom are students and young revelers adding that since the youth are obsessed with music, management has lined up a special musical concert which will feature over 20 different artistes who will perform from 2:00pm until midnight.

“So you can see how busy our mall will be from now till the New Year…..the entire yuletide period is one big fiesta of shopping, entertainment and recreation for virtually everybody in the family,” said Konadu.