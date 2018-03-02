Home > News > Business >

Zoomlion partners AMA to embark on ‘Clean Accra Project’


Keeping Accra Clean Zoomlion partners AMA to embark on ‘Clean Accra Project’

Briefing the media General Manager (GM), Zoomlion Accra Zone, Ernest Morgan Acquah, disclosed that the object of the ‘Clean Accra Project’; is to support the President to achieve his vision of ‘Making Accra the Cleanest City in Africa’.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If there is any one waste management company in this country that wants to see government achieve its vision of a clean Accra, then that company is no other than Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL).

As part of its contribution towards the President’s clean Accra and the entire country, Zoomlion has partnered city authorities, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to embark on what is known as the ‘Clean Accra Project.’ The aim of this project is to make Ghana clean green and healthy.

Briefing the media General Manager (GM), Zoomlion Accra Zone, Ernest Morgan Acquah, disclosed that the object of the ‘Clean Accra Project’; is to support the President to achieve his vision of ‘Making Accra the Cleanest City in Africa’. The Clean Accra Project, he further explained, is not limited to his outfit’s core activities of sweeping and collection of waste, “but more importantly, we have moved further to intensify the desilting of drains and painting all road kerbs in the central business district (CBD) of the national capital—Accra.

play

 

READ ALSO: Bottled water producers to cease operations

Painting the road kerbs, he indicated, will complement efforts at beautifying Accra.

According to him, painting of the kerbs was done when a festive occasion was approaching, ‘but now what is new is that we are doing it on regular basis.’  

"We are doing this till the end of the year so that we ensure that Accra is clean, green and healthy," he disclosed.

play

 

In ensuring that especially hawkers do not make the kerbs dirty after painting, Mr. Morgan Acquah said this was the more reason why his Zoomlion had to partner Assembly to strictly enforce sanitation bye-laws and bring to book offenders.

"And with AMA strictly enforcing the sanitation bye-laws obviously our attitudinal problem towards the environment would be minimized to the barest minimum," he said.

Though the project started with the central business district of Accra, the Accra Zone Zoomlion GM revealed that they have equally covered areas including Madina-Adentan highway, Trade Fair and Mallam.

READ ALSO: Zoomlion donates 10 pickup trucks and other logistics worth GHC 1.5m to AMA

According to Mr. Morgan Acquah, beginning next month the project would be replicated in the other regions.

"…for now we have started with Accra and we will be doing the whole of Accra," he assured.

play

 

On resources for this huge project, Mr. Morgan Acquah stressed that Zoomlion has procured enough resources to ensure that the project becomes a success. "There are pick-ups, wheelbarrows among many other waste management equipment."

He also used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to ensure that ‘we, in our own small ways, also play our parts in ensuring that Ghana becomes a clean and health country.’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Excise Tax Stamp: Bottled water producers to cease operations Excise Tax Stamp Bottled water producers to cease operations
Increasing Robbery: Inform the police before withdrawing huge sums – Police tells public Increasing Robbery Inform the police before withdrawing huge sums – Police tells public
Forbes List: Here are the 23 billionaires in Africa Forbes List Here are the 23 billionaires in Africa
CSR: Zoomlion donates 10 pickup trucks and other logistics worth GHC 1.5m to AMA CSR Zoomlion donates 10 pickup trucks and other logistics worth GHC 1.5m to AMA
Petroleum Products: Fuel prices to go down – IES Petroleum Products Fuel prices to go down – IES
English Language: Market women beg Nana Addo to tone down the English; they can't understand English Language Market women beg Nana Addo to tone down the English; they can't understand

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Forbes List Here are the 23 billionaires in Africabullet
2 English Language Market women beg Nana Addo to tone down the English;...bullet
3 Increasing Robbery Inform the police before withdrawing huge sums –...bullet
4 Petroleum Products Fuel prices to go down – IESbullet
5 Excise Tax Stamp Bottled water producers to cease operationsbullet
6 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
8 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
9 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
10 CSR Zoomlion donates 10 pickup trucks and other...bullet

Top Videos

1 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
9 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
10 Vodafone adbullet

Business

Solar Energy India to help solarize airports in Ghana
Olumide Balogun, Head of Marketing at HMD Global being interviewed by a 4Syte TV Presenter
HMD Global visits 4Syte TV to kick of partnership
Video Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutes
Auditor-General-Daniel-Domelovo
Auditor General Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their assets - Domelevo