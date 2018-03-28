Elseana Auto Fix introduces modern equipment to assist drivers fix their vehicles 

Home > News >

Speaking to Pulse Ghana at the sideline of the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Elseana Auto Fix Mr. Eric Mr. Eric Kpesese revealed that he is in to provide a good services at an affordable price.

Elseana Auto Fix has launched in Ghana with the aim of helping reduce road accidents.

The auto mobile fixer offers services including vehicle diagnostics, tire changing, wheel balancing, alignment, break and oil change, vulcanizing, headlight setting and testing, air condition, suspension and greasing, general car maintenance and 24 hours breakdown assistance.

His modern equipment are imported from Europe, America and Japan due to the types of vehicle used in Ghana, he added.

He further explained that the company will offer services to both private and commercial vehicles at very affordable cost with quality services.

"The company is aware of income of drivers and car owners hence the move to make services affordable to all. Adding that, the company also upgrade old vehicles into new by replacing it with new model spare parts".

The company according to him has employed over Twenty 20 workers which five of the workers will work on day and five will work at night with two at administration and seven as interns. This he believes would help the government to reduce unemployment in the country.

Elseana has partnered with companies which have sophisticated machines from Europe, Dubai, and America to assist in fixing cars which cannot be fixed in Ghana by sending the code of the car to its partner in Europe for diagnostics to use remote to fix it while the car is in Ghana.

