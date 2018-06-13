10 feared dead in gory accident at Suhum

The fatal accident involved two buses with registration numbers GS 835-15 and GN 6600-17.
The accident is reported to occur in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A VIP bus was said to be travelling at high speed and collided head on with the another VIP bus that is travelling to Accra from Kumasi after overtaking a number of vehicles.
Ten of the passengers are reported to have died on the spot.
Meanwhile, personnel of the Police, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and Fire Service are at the scene retrieving the dead bodies from the mangled vehicles.