Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

10 feared dead in gory accident at Suhum


Sad News 10 feared dead in gory accident at Suhum

The fatal accident involved two buses with registration numbers GS 835-15 and GN 6600-17.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

About ten people are feared dead in a gory accident at Suhum Mankrong, a community along the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The accident is reported to occur in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A VIP bus was said to be travelling at high speed and collided head on with the another VIP bus that is travelling to Accra from Kumasi after overtaking a number of vehicles.

The fatal accident involved two buses with registration numbers GS 835-15 and GN 6600-17.

Ten of the passengers are reported to have died on the spot.

play

 

READ MORE: Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injured

The situation has led to heavy vehicular traffic on the road as that portion of the highway has been blocked.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Police, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and Fire Service are at the scene retrieving the dead bodies from the mangled vehicles.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur
Illegal goods: Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattresses Illegal goods Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattresses
In Parliament: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized In Parliament Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized
New Boss: Akufo-Addo appoints Afua Asabea as new GEPA boss New Boss Akufo-Addo appoints Afua Asabea as new GEPA boss
Justice: Three car thieves jailed 120 years in Koforidua Justice Three car thieves jailed 120 years in Koforidua
Conjoined Twins: KATH Doctors begin processes to separate Siamese twins Conjoined Twins KATH Doctors begin processes to separate Siamese twins

Recommended Videos

How Unfortunate !! Man, 70, dies after 7 hospitals ‘rejected him’ over lack of beds How Unfortunate !! Man, 70, dies after 7 hospitals ‘rejected him’ over lack of beds
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation
Anas Expose 12: My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu Anas Expose 12 My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu



Top Articles

1 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
2 Number 12 Forgive Nyantakyi - Wa-Naa begs president, Ghanaiansbullet
3 Deception Nana Addo sacking four CEOs is a cover-up - Nyaho Tamakloebullet
4 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
5 Fatal Accident Nine dead in three-vehicle crashbullet
6 Number 12 COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to...bullet
7 Sex Workers Prostitution, a yielding business behind...bullet
8 Conjoined Twins KATH Doctors begin processes to separate...bullet
9 Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithurbullet
10 SHS Placement SHS selection for private BECE...bullet

Related Articles

Fatal Accident Nine dead in three-vehicle crash
Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to a whole new level
Motor Accident Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injured
Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident
JOHESU Strike NMA decries attacks on doctors, patients in Enugu
Road Crashes 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's road
Drug Trafficking Ugandan arrested at KIA for trafficking 67 pellets of narcotics
Fatal Crash 10 die in Yendi-Tamale road accident
Road Crashes 7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla
Unclaimed Bodies Police Hospital to bury 120 unclaimed dead bodies

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet

Local

Dedication I didn't take any allowance from Korle Bu – Dismissed CEO
Kwesi Nyantakyi
#Number12 Here is the actual reason why Nyantakyi resigned as GFA boss
Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside
Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns